CURWENSVILLE — Exactly one week since becoming the Clearfield girls soccer program’s career leader in goals, Lady Bison junior Elle Smith reached another lofty milestone.
Smith, who scored three times in Monday’s 14-0 victory over host Curwensville, reached the 100-goal mark with her third tally just two minutes into the second half.
“It means so much to me to know that I’m the first in Clearfield history to do that,” Smith said. “And to have all these girls beside me ... I’ve know them since I was little and we grew up together. So it’s kind of cool to celebrate this together.”
The Lady Bison celebrated Smith’s achievement Monday with a banner and team photo, just like they did last week when she scored her then program-record 94th goal in an 8-0 win over Bellefonte.
“It’s mind-blowing,” Smith said about setting the record as a junior. “My freshman year I went into it and set goals for myself each year and was expecting to get it my senior year, but to do it in my junior year is just nuts.”
Lady Bison head coach Todd Winters isn’t all that surprised Smith already has the program record.
“She’s a year-round soccer player,” he said. “She works all the time. Every drill she tries to go at game speed. She pushes herself. She’s a hard worker. And her dad, (and volunteer assistant coach) Richie, is a great soccer player in his own right. So she gets it honestly.
“There’s been a lot of girls in this program that have gone on to play college soccer and done well. And she’s already hit 100 goals as a junior. She’s just a special athlete that doesn’t come along very often.”
Alayna Winters and Emma Hipps each added two goals for the Lady Bison in Monday’s game. Hipps also notched a pair of assists.
Riley Ryen recorded a goal and two assists, McKenna Lanager and Emily McCracken each notched a goal and an assist, and Kira Knox and Megan Hamm both picked up goals.
Clearfield scored 14 goals on just 20 shots and held the Lady Tide to no shots.
“These girls are really starting to get it,” Winters said. “You can see some of the possession and stuff we did in this game, switching the field well. And the girls want to get better, and they understand that these milestones that we’re hitting are really nice. But we want to be there in November doing some things. The girls put the work in, and we practice a lot, and it shows.”
Lanager made it 1-0 just 17 seconds in, Ryen made it 2-0 at the 61-second mark and Smith netted her first (off a Lydia Brown assist) at 3:23.
Smith’s second tally came at 13:39, while Winters and Knox finished off the first-half scoring at 23:46 and 29:42, respectively.
Smith hit the milestone goal at 42:00, making it 7-0.
Nine different Lady Bison scored a goal in the game with Hudson netting the last two
“Taylor Hudson had some real nice moves near the goal and she was aggressive and it paid dividends,” Winters said.
Allison Shipley spent the first half in net, while Jaylee Gill took the final 40 minutes.
Clearfield remained unbeaten, improving to 9-0 with the win.
“I’m super-proud of all the girls,” Smith said. “The improvement ... you can see it. Every year we’ve gotten so much better, and I feel like we’re peeking.”
The Lady Bison host Penns Valley this evening.
Curwensville, which slipped to 2-6, visits Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Clearfield 14, Curwensville 0
First Half
1. McKenna Lanager, (Elle Smith), 0:17.
2. Riley Ryen, (Emma Hipps), 1:01.
3. Smith, (Lydia Brown), 3:23.
4. Smith, (Hipps), 13:59.
5. Alayna Winters, (Ryen), 23:46.
6. Kira Knox, (unassisted), 29:42.
Second Half
7. Smith, (unassisted), 42:00.
8. Winters, (Lanager), 45:50.
9. Emily McCracken, (Hipps), 47:49.
10. Hipps, (Ryen), 49:20.
11. Hipps, (McCracken), 52:44.
12. Megan Hamm, (unassisted), 64:11.
13. Taylor Hudson, (unassisted), 73:49.
14. Hudson, (unassisted), 75:47.
Shots: Clearfield 20, Curwensville 0.
Saves: Clearfield (Allison Shipley, Jaylee Gill) 0, Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall 5, Cierra Caldwell 1) 6.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 10, Curwensville 0.