The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association announced its 2022 All-State team Thursday for all six classifications.
A total of six Progressland players were selected, including four from the PIAA class 4A champion Clearfield Lady Bison.
Emma Hipps was named the class 4A Pitcher of the Year, while Olivia Bender (catcher) and Lauren Ressler (first base) both received first-team nods. Ruby Singleton made the team as a second-team outfielder.
Beaver’s Payton List and North Penn’s Julia Shearer were named the overall co-Pitchers of the Year over all six classifications.
Curwensville was also represented on the all-state team with a pair of first-team selections in class 2A.
MacKenzie Wall made the team at third base, while Joslynne Freyer was tabbed a first team DP.
Hipps had a record f 21-2 to go with a 1.05 ERA and a 10-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio as she fanned 285 batters, while only issuing 28 free passes in 154 innings. She averaged 1.85 strikeouts per inning and fanned at least 10 batters in 16 of her 22 starts.
She recorded seven shutouts and fired four 1-hitters, the last coming in the PIAA quarterfinals where she was perfect for 6 2/3 innings before a batter reached on an error. Hipps ended her career with a 3-hitter in the state title game.
“Emma has dominated her entire career,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “This honor is well deserved. This season she hasn’t backed down to any team. She went head-to-head with some extremely dominant pitchers and has out dueled all of them, including the overall pitcher of the year, List.
“Emma will be greatly missed as she gave the team an opportunity to win every game she pitched. She has made things very easy on me and my coaching staff. Every accolade has been well deserved. I am excited to see what she can do at the next level.”
Bender — Hipps’ batter mate from Little League throughout their varsity careers — put together a big season with the bat, belting nine home runs and six doubles, while knocking in 24 runs. She had a .408 batting average for the season and was 7-for-14 during Clearfield’s 4-game PIAA run.
“Olivia has been such a leader over the years,” Danver said. “She constantly has a great mindset and brings a smile to anyone on the team’s face. Behind the plate she plays a big part in Emma’s success. Off and on the field they connect and it is awesome to have her giving the signals to Emma. At the plate she has tremendous power. When I throw her BP, it looks like the MLB Home Run Derby. She took that to the field this year with her 9 bombs.”
“One of the biggest hits of her career and in Clearfield history was her sixth-inning, 2-out RBI single in the state semis to tie the game after being down 1-0. “Olivia’s presence at practice and in the dugout as well as her outstanding play on the field will be missed.”
Ressler had 35 hits, including 10 doubles, two triples and four homers this season, scoring 26 runs and recording 31 RBIs. She had two hits and two RBIs in the Lady Bison’s 4-1 win in the District 9 finals and smacked a crucial 2-run homer in the state title game against Tunkhannock.
“Lauren has one of the nicest swings I have ever seen,” Danver said. “It is enjoyable to watch her hit. She has been able to find success from her freshman year on and she has been a dominant piece in our offense.
“She came up clutch for us when we needed her most with the two-run run bomb to tie it in the bottom of the fifth in the state title game. That put an exclamation point on the outstanding career she had.”
Singleton set Clearfield’s single-season record for hits with 43, belting 12 doubles and two homers along the way. She stole nine bases and scored 34 runs for the Lady Bison. Singleton had two hits in both the PIAA semifinal and final and had the game-winning RBI single to send Clearfield over Beaver and into the state title game.
“I am so excited for Ruby,” Danver said. “She was one of the very few underclassman on the team, but had a huge impact. She broke the single-season hits record and was the spark plug to the offense. I am excited to coach Ruby for the next two season to see where she can go.”
Freyer played the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and still managed to pitch all 118 innings for the Lady Tide, while making a big impact on offense.
She batted .378, collecting 28 hits and driving in 24 runs. Freyer was replaced on the base paths every time she reached due to her injury, but her courtesy runners scored 35 times for the Curwensville.
“This is her third time making the All State team and probably her hardest year to earn All State status,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She fought all year without an ACL and battled the entire season. She is the one person her teammates and coaches could always count on to compete at an All State level.”
Wall was a very tough out for opposing pitchers as she batted .515 with 10 doubles and 22 RBIs, while scoring 33 runs. Wall started the year on a 13-game hitting streak and hit safely in 19 of the Lady Tide’s 22 games.
“This is her first time making the All State team,” Leigey said. “She had a phenomenal year both defensively and offensively. She is simply one of the best hitters and ranks as one of the best third baseman that I have ever coached. Defensively she reacts to the ball and has tremendous hand-eye coordination, which is necessary at the hot corner.
“I am very proud of both MacKenzie and Joslynne for making first-team All-State. It is a huge accomplishment, especially for how much work and time they both put into being the best at their positions. They are both outstanding young ladies on and off the field. I was extremely blessed to have coached these two amazing athletes.”