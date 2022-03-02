SHARON — The Curwensville wrestling team will have six entrants vying for a trip to Hershey this weekend at the Northwest Class AA Regional Tournament at Sharon High School.
Damian Brady (4th, 106), Jake Carfley (2nd, 113), Nik Fegert (3rd, 132), Zach Shaffer (4th, 145), Logan Aughenbaugh (1st, 152) and Alex Shaffer (3rd, 189) will represent the Golden Tide after earning Top 4 finishes at the District 9 Tournament Saturday at Clarion University.
It’s the first regional trip for Brady, and both Shaffers. Fegert and Aughenbaugh both qualified last season. It will be Carfley’s third go-around.
The Top 4 from each weight class at D-9 will join the Top 8 from District 10.
A total of three returning regional champions are in this year’s field.
Saegertown’s Hunter Robinson won at 106, Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce placed first at 132 and Corry’s Hayden Linkerhof was at the top of the podium at 215. Also back is Hickory’s Louie Gill, who was second at 106 last season at regionals, but went on the win the PIAA crown.
106
Gill (36-1) headlines the tournament as the only returning PIAA champion. The sophomore standout will get most of his challenges from freshman with seven in the bracket. District 9 champion Elijah Brosius (29-4) of Cranberry is at the top of the bracket as is D-10 runner-up Carter Beck (32-4) of Saegertown. Brosius scored a 16-5 major over Beck in the D-10 finals. Should Curwensville’s Brady (26-9) get past Cochranton’s Kyle Lantz (25-10) in the preliminaries, he’ll face Gill in the quarrterfinals.
113
Carfley (21-6) gets a bye to start the tourney and then faces a first-time regional qualifier in the semis. Robinson (30-3), who placed fifth at PIAAs last season at 106 and also has a third-place regional finish from 2019 under his belt is at the top of the bracket. Brockway’s District 9 champ Weston Pisarchick (30-2) is in the bottom half of the bracket.
120
Brookville freshman Cole Householder (31-8), the D-9 champ is at the top of the bracket. A pair of returning regional placewinners in Reynolds’ Chase Bell (24-13) and Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett (29-12) join him. Bell was second at 113 last season, while Bennett placed third.
In the bottom of the bracket in a stacked weight class looms Conneaut’s undefeated Hunter Gould (33-0), the D-10 champ, who placed third at 106 a season ago, as well as Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish (23-7), the D-9 runner-up who took fourth at 113 in 2020.
126
Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien (35-3), the D-10 champ tops the bracket after placing third at 120 last season at regionals and taking sixth at PIAAs. Also in the weight class in the bottom bracket is D-6 champ Mark Palmer (28-7) of Brockway and Redbank Valley’s Ridge Cook (24-6). Palmer placed fourth at regionals last season at 126, while Cook took fourth at 120. Palmer also placed fourth at 106 at regionals in 2019 to become a PIAA qualifier.
132
Brookville senior Owen Reinsel (37-2), a three-time District 9 champ, three-time regional runner-up and two-time PIAA fourth-place finisher, is the class of the bracket. Curwensville’s Fegert (23-10) is a possible semifinal opponent for Reinsel if he wins his first two bouts. Cochranton senior Jack Martinec (29-5), a fifth-place regional placewinner at 120 two seasons ago is opposite Reinsel on the bracket as the D-10 champ.
138
Pierce (31-0) enters the tournament looking for his third straight regional title after winning at 132 last season and 126 in 2020. Also a third-place regional medalist in 2019, Pierce is a three-time PIAA placewinner with two sevenths and a fourth.
District 10 runner-up Connor Saylor (36-5) of Hickory and D-9 champ Brayden Kunselman (35-6) of Brookville are on the bottom half of the bracket.
Saylor was third at regionals and sixth at states last season at 126 and also qualified for PIAAs in 2020 as a fourth-place regional placewinner. Kunselman was a state qualifier as a third-place regional finisher at 120 in 2020.
145
Tide senior Zach Shaffer (17-14) gets his first taste or regionals at a weight class with just one returning placewinner in Hickory’s Carter Gill (32-5), who was the runner-up at 145 last season and the third-place finisher at 132 in 2020. He also won state medals both years, taking seventh and sixth, respectively. Shaffer could meet up with Gill in the quarterfinals.
Kane’s Reece Bechakas (25-7), the District 9 champ is at the top of the bracket. D-10 runner-up Story Buchanon (28-8) of Girard is also in the top half.
152
The lone District champ for the Golden Tide, Aughenbaugh (22-6) is in the bottom half of the bracket with a two-time regional placewinner in Reynolds’ Kane Kettering (28-8), the District 10 runner-up. Kettering, who was the runner-up at 132 last year and placed second at 106 the season before, is a possible semifinal matchup for Aughenbaugh. Also in the bottom bracket is Union City’s Clay Thomas (30-10), who topped Aughenbaugh 2-0 at the Bison Duals.
Unbeaten District 10 champ Hunter Hohman (19-0) of Grove City and Fort Leboeuf’ Conner McChesney (28-7), the third-place finisher from D-10 lead the top half of the bracket. McChesney was fourth at 145 last season.
160
The second- and third-place finishers at regionals at 152 last season headline this weight class. Kane’s Luke Ely (24-8), the District 9 runner-up took second at regionals a season ago, while District 10 champ Collin Hearn (27-2) of Conneaut placed third. Those two could be on a semifinal collision course on their side of the bracket.
District 9 champ Aiden Zimmerman (21-9), who did not compete in 2020, is the top seed at 160 and was the regional runner-up at 152 in 2019.
172
Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner (27-8), the District 10 runner-up, and Commodore Perry’s Clayton Smith (27-9) are returning regional placewinners, placing second and third, respectively, at 160 last season. Also in the bottom of the bracket with them is Johnsonburg’s District 9 champ Kaden Dennis (21-8), who was fifth in the region at 145 in 2020.
Titusville’s Brock Covell (31-5) is at the top of the bracket as the District 10 champion.
189
Greenville’s Cole Karpinski (35-0), the District 10 champ and two-time regional runner-up is on one end of the bracket, while Brockway’s Seth Stewart (30-6), the District 9 champion and returning fourth-place finisher at 189 is on the other.
Curwensville’s Alex Shaffer (17-11) could meet Stewart in the semifinals, but first must get past his first two bouts, which could include a quarterfinal matchup with District 10 runner-up Landon Caldwell (38-3) of Saegertown, who was second at 172 last season. Fort LeBoeuf’s Danny Church (29-8) is also in the weight class. He was third at 189 a season ago.
215
Linkerhof (30-6), a two-time regional fifth-place finisher that won the Northwest title last season and placed seventh at PIAAs headlines the bracket, which also includes Eisenhower’s Cael Black (29-1), who was the runner-up to Linkerhof at 215 a season ago. Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty (33-4), the District 9 champion, is on the opposite side of the bracket.
285
Brockway’s Gavin Thompson (31-3), the District 9 champion, is the only wrestler in the bracket that has placed at regionals. He was fifth at 285 in 2019. Corry’s Xavier Reyda (27-4), the District 10 champ and three-time regional qualifier, is on the opposite side of the bracket from Thompson.
Wrestling begins Friday at 5:15 p.m. It picks up Saturday at 9:15 a.m. amd concludes with the the third- and fifth-place matches at 3:30 p.m. followed by the championship matches, which will begin following the Parade of Champions, which is slated to happen at 5:15 p.m.