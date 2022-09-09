HOUTZDALE — After starting out the season with a pair of lopsided losses, the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team was in need of a lift.
That’s just what the shorthanded Damsels got Thursday at CNB Bank Stadium, topping Everett 3-1 despite playing down a man for much of the first half and even spending about a minute of the game competing 9-on-11.
Mo Valley has just 13 players on the roster and had only 11 dressed for Thursday’s game.
“I have to give props to them,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “This is a good group. They play hard. You could tell they were tired, and a couple were playing hurt and a couple have asthma and still they don’t give up.
“This game gave up hope. The first two teams we played had more players on their bench than we had on the whole team. So when the girls see that, they get down. But today we played a team with around the same numbers as us.”
Everett had the better of the play to start the contest, possessing the ball in the Damsel half of the field for much of the first 10 minutes.
But Mo Valley never surrendered a shot and eventually turned the tables on the Lady Warriors.
Mo Valley’s first run into the Everett end resulted in a Selah Perea shot.
Lady Warrior keeper Kara Valentine stopped Perea’s shot and moments later knocked away one from Marley Reese. But Valentine could not corral the ball and Reese followed her shot and fired in the rebound at 10:15 to give Mo Valley a much-needed 1-0 lead after getting shut out in its first two contests.
It didn’t take long for the Damsels, who were buzzing like bees around a hive, to take a two-goal advantage as Abby Reifer got to a loose ball just outside the 18 and drilled it to the top left corner over Valentine just 74 seconds after Reese’s opener.
After taking the 2-0 lead, the Damsels ran into some trouble with injuries, causing them to play 10-on-11 for about 20 minutes of the first half and 9-on-11 for about a minute.
During that time, Everett broke through on the scoreboard when Savanna Nesbit was left all alone just outside the Damsel 6 and was able to beat Mo Valley keeper Kate Fox to cut the Lady Warrior deficit to 2-1.
But despite being shorthanded much of the first half, that was the only shot surrendered by the Damsels, who outshout the Lady Warriors 11-1 after the first 40 minutes.
Just like the first half, Everett stated strong to begin the second.
This time the Lady Warriors were able to get behind the Damsel defense and peppered Fox with several shots over the first 10 minutes of play after the break.
But Fox and the Damsel defense (Peyton Brink, Rebecca Kiner, Janaye Shimmel, Autumn Shoff, Reifer) stood strong, turning each one aside until the Damsel midfield regained control.
“You have to give it to our defense, especially our senior Janaye,” Benjamin said. “She’s a lifeline for our defense. She’s running back and forth and she just did a very, very good job.”
Reese nearly made it 3-1 when she just barely beat Valentine to a ball in the Everett goal box and sent it toward the net. But Brianna Davis ran the ball down and kicked it out of the danger just before it crossed the line.
Reese was denied again at the 50-minute mark when Valentine stoned her on a breakaway.
“That goalie was awesome,” Benjamin said. “But i think we could have scored a couple more. The girls were so tired that they were taking cheap shots instead of going straight in at the goalie. We’re working on that.”
But the Damsel striker kept working and was able to solve Valentine for her second goal of the game at 51:15 when she was left alone in the box off a throw-in.
Reese led the Damsels with 10 shots. Mo Valley outshot the Lady Warriors 21-6 in the game.
Valentine made 17 saves, while Fox stopped five shots.
Mo Valley improved to 1-2 with the win.
“We’re not there yet.” Benjamin said. “We still have a lot of work to do. This is only our third game and we only have 13 players, so everybody needs to be able to play a full 80 minutes with no stopping.”
The Damsels are back in action Saturday, playing host to Penns Valley.
Moshannon Valley 3, Everrett 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Marley Reese, MV, (unassisted), 10:15.
2. Abby Reifer, MV, (unassisted), 11:29.
3. Savanna Nesbit, E, (unassisted), 33:11.
Second Half
4. Reese, MV, (unassisted), 51:15.
Shots: Everett 6, Moshannon Valley 21.
Saves: Everett (Kara Valentine) 17, Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 5.
Corner kicks: Everett 0, Moshannon Valley 2.