HOUTZDALE — With three regular starters out with injury and a fourth off the floor after fouling out, Glendale’s Joey Kitko broke a tie with 18 seconds left in regulation, hitting a bank-shot 3-pointer to lead shorthanded Vikings over host Moshannon Valley 50-45 in a thriller at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
The Vikings, who have been without starters Tannor Holes and Connor Potutschnig the last several games, were also missing leading-scorer Mason Peterson on Friday night. But they got plenty of production from their two remaining regular starters in Logan Cree and Landen McGarvey as well as Kitko and several others to pick up the win.
“They did what needed to be done to get the win,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “We overcame injuries to some key starters, but this team doesn’t quit. They’re going to play hard every night. And we were lucky to come out with the win.”
McGarvey led the Vikings with 18 points and six rebounds, while Kitko netted 17 to go with six boards. Cree added 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
“Joey and Landen and Cree played their (butts) off,” Sinclair said. “And Cam (Dreibelbis), David (Frowner) and (Aaron) Mooney all contributed. Everyone contributed.”
After Glendale took a 2-0 lead on a Kitko bucket, Mo Valley scored the next eight, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Sam Howard, who had another big game for the Knights as he led them with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
“There isn’t enough good to say about what he does,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said. “He’s averaging a double-double for the season. He was near a triple double twice this week. He does everything well, and he gives all out effort all the time. He has a great work ethic, and he’s a leader too.”
Mo Valley held the 6-point advantage through the end of the quarter, taking a 14-8 lead to the second. Mo Valley starter Tanner Kephart was injured late in the first and did not return.
Kitko scored six of the Vikings’ first-quarter points.
The Knights had trouble holding onto the ball in the second, turning it over seven times, which led to more possessions of the Vikings, who outshot Mo Valley 15-9 in the frame.
“That’s been an Achilles Heel in a lot of games this season,” Rydbom said of the turnovers. “We’ve really cleaned it up over the last few weeks and that has allowed us to have success. It nay not have translated into Ws, but it has allowed us to play better.
“But there are times when we get a little lackadaisical with the ball. But that can happen when you’re in your fourth game in four days and you’re tired. These kids are physically drained.”
The Vikings rained 3s in the second, getting two from McGarvey and one each from Kitko and Dreibelbis, which pushed them into the lead.
Mo Valley’s Kaden Kephart tried to match the Viking’s long-distance game, drilling two treys of his own, but Glendale took a 26-24 advantage to the break.
Neither team had much luck on the offensive end of the floor in the third as both went 3-of-9 from the field. Glendale hit one more free throw than Mo Valley did and was able to up the lead to 34-31 by quarter’s end.
Cree started the fourth with a bucket, was fouled, and made the free throw to give the Vikings a 37-31 lead. Cree was also a spark plug on the board for Glendale as his nine led the team and had them with a 25-17 advantage on the glass through three quarters.
“Cree is our motor,” Sinclair said. “He’s 100 percent all the time. He leads us. He’s aggressive. He’s fast. He’s all out, and he led the way. He motivated these kids tonight, so hats off to him.”
Glendale led for the first half of the fourth, but a Zach Reifer short jumper, followed by Howard’s off-balance three from the corner gave the Knights a 41-40 lead — their first lead since midway through the second.
McGarvey answered Howard’s trey with one of his own on Glendale’s next possession to make it 43-41.
Two Landyn Evans’ free throws tied the game, but the Vikings regained the lead again on a McGarvey pass that somehow found the net.
McGarvey was looking to throw the ball inside to Kitko, but his pass was too high and it glanced off the rim, rolled around it and went in, giving Glendale a 45-43 advantage with about a minute to play.
“I’m sure that was a pass ... but however it went in, hats off to Landen,” Sinclair said.
“They had some shots and got some good bounces that went their way,” Rydbom said. “And we had some shots that didn’t fall our way. There were a couple times that their shot hit every inch of the rim and went in, and that didn’t happen for us.”
Moments later Cree fouled out and put Howard on the line in the process. Howard hit both free throws to knot the game at 45 with 45 seconds to play.
That set up Kitko’s bank-shot 3.
Glendale got into its half-court offense and worked the ball around for a while until Kitko got the look he wanted, and he made it count.
“Joey has been stepping up,” Sinclair said. “He’s played good ball all year. He’s hit some key free throws for us and hit some big shots. He’s coming along, being a sophomore. He’s playing big time right now.”
Mo Valley had a shot to tie, but its 3-pointer was off the mark. The Knights got the offensive board, but could not convert and McGarvey cleaned that up and was fouled.
He hit both of his foul shots and Glendale put the game away, 50-45.
Evans scored 9 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knights, while Dreyden Gardner dished out five assists.
The Knights fell to 0-19 overall, 0-12 in the Inter County Conference and 0-7 in the Moshannon Valley League.
“Our guys have been playing some of their better basketball over the last couple weeks,” Rydbom said. “We’ve stepped us against some quality competition as of late, and these kids keep battling. This was our fourth game in four days and that’s a tough stretch. But I can’t be more proud of the way they continue to fight and fight and fight.”
Glendale improved to 4-14 overall, 3-9 in the ICC and 3-4 in the MVL.
The Vikings are back in action Monday at Harmony in a varsity-only matchup at 6:30 p.m.
The Knights visit Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Glendale—50
Cree 3 2-6 8, McGarvey 6 3-4 18, Kitko 5 5-6 17, Mooney 0 0-0 0, Frowner 0 0-0 0, Dreilbelbis 3 0-0 7, Knotts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-16 50.
Moshannon Valley—45
Hummel 1 1-2 3, T. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Howard 5 4-6 17, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Evans 3 3-4 9, Beish 3 0-0 6, K. Kephart 3 0-0 8, Reifer 1 0-0 2, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-12 45.
Three-pointers: McGarvey 3, Kitko 2, Dreibelbis; Howard 3, K. Kephart 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 18 8 16—50
Mo Valley 14 10 7 14—45