Two Progressland area wrestlers qualified for the 2023 MyHouse Girls State Championships on Sunday at Central Dauphin High School.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Isabella DuVall placed sixth at 124 pounds, while Shoff competed in the 100-pound weight class.
Shoff received a bye into the first round, where she won her first match, pinning Boiling Springs’ Jordyn Suhina in 2:49.
Shoff then faced off against Slippery Rock’s Lexi Doerflinger. She fell 6-0 to drop into the consolation bracket. Doerflinger went on to place fourth.
The Mo Valley junior then lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Quakertown’s Ashley Stank. Stank went on to finish fifth.
Canon-McMillan’s Valarie Solorio won the weight class with four falls, including a 47-second pin in the finals.
At 124 pounds, DuVall also received a bye into the first round, where she earned a 4-1 decision over Leilani Ramos of Canon-McMillan.
The P-O junior then fell to Cumberland Valley’s Eliana White-Vega by a 9-1 major decision.
DuVall bounced back in the consolations with a 2-0 decision over Whitehall’s Ruth Rivera and a 3-0 decision over Selinsgrove’s Anna Kalcich.
DuVall fell in the consolation semifinals by a 2-0 decision to eventual third-place winner Sienna Landrum of Downingtown West.
She wrestled for fifth place, where she fell 6-1 in sudden victory to Isabella DeVito of Kiski Area.
Easton’s Aubre Krazer won the weight class with two falls, a major decision and a decision.
Other notable wrestlers at the event were Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa, who made history as the first female to wrestle the PIAA Championships in Hershey. She won the 118-pound weight class on Sunday, with four pins, after wrestling at 106 in the PIAA Championships.
Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller, who won a title last year, finished second in the 170 bracket, falling to Bishop McCort’s Alyssa Favara in the finals by fall.
McCort had two champs as Jordyn Fouse won at 130 pounds. The Crushers finished second in the team standings behind Canon-McMillan.
Philipsburg-Osceola finished 69th out of 129 schools represented. Moshannon Valley placed 81st.
This will likely be the last girls state championship before the sport is sanctioned by the PIAA. There have been over 100 schools implement a girls wrestling program and have met the threshold for the PIAA to consider sanctioning the sport.