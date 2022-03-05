ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team pushed six wrestlers through to the semis on Friday night at the Northwest AAA Regional Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
All 11 of the Bison’s wrestlers are still alive in the tournament, which finishes up tomorrow night.
At 113, Evan Davis earned two falls to reach the semis. Davis will face Central Mountain’s Nic Allison in the semis.
Brady Collins is also through to the semis at 126 pounds. He needed just 2:20 to pin both of his opponents. He will take on Central Mountain’s Dalton Perry in the semis.
At 172, Mark McGonigal won by two major decisions to reach the semis, where he will take on Shikellamy’s Gage Wolfe.
Top-seeded Carter Chamberlain had a bye in the first round at 189, then defeated his quarterfinal opponent by decision to reach the semis. He will wrestle Central Mountain’s Damien Galentine.
At 215, Hayden Kovalick, the second seed, received a bye in the first round, before pinning his opponent in the quarters. He will face off against Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner in the semis.
Heavyweight Oliver Billotte pinned his first opponents to make his way to the semis, where he will take on General McLane’s Wilson Spires.
The Bison also have five wrestlers alive in the conseys — Xavier Lutz, Adam Rougeux, Ty Aveni, Nolan Barr and Karson Kline.
Wrestling started at 10 a.m this morning. The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Southwest AA
Regionals at
Peters Township
High School
McMURRAY — Glendale has two semifinalists out of four wrestlers, while West Branch has one at the Southwest AA Regional Tournament.
Philipsburg-Osceola has all seven wrestlers still alive in the consolations, while Moshannon Valley has two.
For the Vikings at 160 pounds, Zeke Dubler pinned his first two opponents, earning himself a semifinal matchup with Derry’s Christian Hirak.
Brother Suds Dubler (172) is also in the semifinals at after pinning his first two opponents. He will face Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart in the semis. Stewart upset second-seeded Daniel Moore of Chestnut Ridge in the quarters.
Glendale also has two wrestlers alive in the consolation round with George Campbell (132) and Britton Spangle (215).
For West Branch, Landon Bainey pinned his way to the semifinals at 113, where he will face off against Montour’s James Walzer.
The Warriors also have Billy Bumbarger still alive in the consolation round at 215.
P-O’s Marcus Gable (132) and Austin Foster (145) both went 1-1 on Friday, while Nick Coudriet (120), Scotty Frantz (126), Luke Hughes (152), Dom Shaw (189) and Chase Klinger (295) were each 0-1.
Moshannon Valley’s Niko Smeal (189) and David Honan (215) also each went 0-1 and remain alive in today’s consolation round, which starts this morning at 9.
Northwest Class AA
Regionals at
Sharon High School
SHARON — Curwensville has two wrestlers in this morning’s semifinals.
Jake Carley (113) and Logan Aughenbaugh (152) each won their quarterfinal matchup. Carfley topped Mercer’s Carter Wise 7-2, while Aughenbaugh pinned Union City’s Clay Thomas at 1:07.
Carfley faces Saegertown’s Hunter Robison, the District 10 champ, in his semifinal. Aughenbaugh tangles with Reynolds’ Kane Kettering in his semi matchup.
The Golden Tide have four wrestlers in the consolation bracket, hoping to come back for third.
Nik Fegert (126) leads the way after going 1-1 on Friday.
Damian Brady (106), Zach Shaffer (145) and Alex Shaffer (189) all lost their only match of the day.
The consolation round begins at 9:15 a.m. with semifinals and consolation quarterfinals to follow. The third and fifth-place matches are slated for 3:30 p.m. with the Parade of Champions and finals at 5:15.