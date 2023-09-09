Due to the bad weather that hit Progressland on Friday night, several area football games were stopped for long delays due to lightning.
The PIAA requires that each bolt of lightning that is seen requires a 30-minute delay. Any reoccurrance resets the clock.
That happened several times in Flinton during Glendale’s game with Juniata Valley, which saw the clock restart at least three different times.
The Vikings were trailing the Hornets 14-0 with 6:25 left in the third when the game was stopped.
At 9:15 p.m. Glendale athletic director John Matchock met with officials and made the decision with the weather looking to continue to pass though until after 11 p.m. to suspend the game until Monday at 6 p.m.
“We just looked at the weather radar and there were more storms coming,” said Matchock. “So we thought we’d just cancel now so it’s not too late. (It’s a) little bit (disappointing), but you can’t argue with Mother Nature.”
Half of a junior varsity game will follow the completion of the varsity game.
Juniata Valley took the 7-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter when Adrian Prough scored on a 2-yard run.
The Hornets added to the lead just two minutes before the half when Levi Thompson caught a 60-yard pass from Jett Rand. The PAT was good, making it 14-0.
At Moshannon Valley, the game was stopped at 8:53 p.m. due to lightning strikes in the area.
The Knights were leading Southern Huntingdon 34-0 with 2:54 to play in the third quarter.
Tanner Kephart scored three different times for Moshannon Valley, while Lucas Yarger ran in a score and caught another.
Yarger also had two interceptions, while Jalen Kurten also picked off a pass.
At Clearfield, the game was ended early due to lightning with 11:52 to play in the fourth quarter.
Curwensville also had a 30-minute delay at Mount Union due to lightning.
That game didn’t finish until after 10.
Because there was a running clock with the Bison up 44-7, officials decided to end the game rather than postpone it.
Several other District 6 games, including State College at Hollidaysburg and Tyrone at Central never started because of the weather, and were postponed until Monday.
Cambria Heights and Portage didn’t start their game until after nine due a delay that kept fans waiting in the parking lot.