HYDE — With a large group of returning letterwinners, including seven seniors, and an influx of young talent, the Clearfield wrestling team is looking for a very successful 2021-22 campaign.
The Bison welcome back 10 letterwinners in seniors Nolan Barr, Oliver Billotte, Luke Freeland, Karson Kline, Hayden Kovalick, Mark McGonigal, and Wyatt Reorda, junior Evan Davis and sophomores Carter Chamberlain and Will Domico.
Add freshmen Ty Aveni, Brady Collins and Xavier Lutz, who could all make an impact, to the list and the Bison should have plenty of firepower to compete throughout the year.
“There are a significant number of kids in that lineup that will not only be competing for a trip to Hershey at the end of the year, but possibly medal,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “This senior class were perennial PJW placewinners and junior high placewinners. Brady Collins is one of those guys that’s been winning the thing the whole way up through.
“I look for us to take some big steps in the right direction and have a pretty fun year.”
The senior class is littered with regional and state qualifiers, led by Billotte and McGonigal, who each have two trips to Hershey under their belts. Billotte was an eighth-place finisher at PIAAs at heavyweight in 2020.
Kline is a three-time regional qualifier, while Barr and Freeland have made the trip to regionals twice. Kovalick has been to regionals once.
Aveni says the entire senior group as well as several others are capable of once again attaining those goals and beyond if they put in the work.
“They have adjustments to make right now,” Aveni said. “This group are athletes, but they have to turn into wrestlers real quick. Sometimes it takes a loss or a tournament or you don’t know what it takes to wake them up and get them going.
“But wrestling is a long season and we want to be at our best about two-and-half months from now. There is a lot of work to be done physically and mentally.”
Clearfield should be able to field a full lineup most nights if it stays injury free and kids can get to their certified weights. And with 19 wrestlers spread throughout the roster, there is plenty of flexibility as well.
“We’re happy to have some flexibility through the middle, but that’s going to create some competition for mat time. And that’s part of the sport,” Aveni said. “I think we could have a really, really good dual meet lineup come January and be really tough to beat.”
Lutz is slated to wrestle at 106 with Davis, a two-time district runner-up and two-time regional qualifier to follow at 113. A couple of newcomers to varsity in sophomores Kaden Good and Adam Rougeux will compete for the spot at 120.
Collins is slotted in at 126 and Aveni sees him making an immediate impact.
“Brady’s a potential superstar for us,” he said. “Hopefully we see the progression from junior high to varsity like we have at every other level.”
Barr, a three-year starter and 63-bout winner looks to go at 132 with Aveni’s son Ty at 138.
“Ty moved up as a freshman and he’s going to move in and out of the lineup depending on how things fall. But he’s here to get better and help the team,” coach Aveni said.
Freeland and junior Patrick Knepp are at 145, while a pair of letterwinners in Kline, who has 67 career victories, and Domico are certified at 152. Reorda and newcomer Aiden Graffius are at 160.
The upper weights will be McGonigal (170), Chamberlain (189), Kovalick (215) and Billotte (285) with sophomore Sara Cutler (170) and junior Eric Myers (285) providing depth.
“We’re pretty solid up top going McGonigal, Chamberlain, Kovalick and Billotte,” Aveni said.
Billotte (74-21) and McGonigal (84-24) both hope to hit the 100-win mark this season.
While Clearfield could start as many as nine juniors and seniors most nights, Aveni says the next core group has also arrived.
“The new core is coming. You see those freshmen and sophomores,” Aveni said. “There are some guys there that are going to be the core of our team for years to come. They’ve got to step up and fill in and develop those leadership skills to bring the kids along behind them.”
Aveni says Clearfield is capable of doing a lot this season from both a team and individual perspective, but the Bison need to be all in from the onset to achieve their goals.
“Last year changed the mentality a little bit as far as the way we prepared for the season,” Aveni said. “We have to get everybody back on board and commit to it. We need this time. We need every day to work.
“You have to control your weight, you have to do things ... wrestling is a different sport. You can’t just show up and play. You have to commit 100 percent, not only as an individual, but as a team if you really want to get to where you want to be.”
The Bison open the season Friday at the Top Hat Tournament at Williamsport.
Roster
Seniors
*Nolan Barr, *Oliver Billotte, *Luke Freeland, *Karson Kline, *Hayden Kovalick, *Mark McGonigal, *Wyatt Reorda.
Juniors
*Evan Davis, Aiden Graffius, Patrick Knepp, Eric Myers.
Sophomores
*Carter Chamberlain, Sara Cutler, *Will Domico, Kaden Good, Adam Rougeux.
Freshmen
Ty Aveni, Brady Collins, Xavier Lutz.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
10/11—at Top Hat Tournament (Williamsport), TBA. 14—Philipsburg-Osceola. 17—at DuBois. 21—at Hollidaysburg. 23—at Punxsutawney.
January
4—Bald Eagle Area. 7/8—at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), TBA. 11—at Tyrone. 13—St. Marys. 18—Bellefonte. 22—Bison Duals, 8 a.m. 25—Huntingdon. 28—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 11:30 a.m. 29—at Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 9 a.m.
February
1—at Penns Valley. 25/26—District 4/9 Wrestling Tournament, TBA.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted