Todd Schadel picked up three more wins on Day 3 of harness racing at the 161st Clearfield County Fair to take a commanding lead in the race for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy, which is awarded to the driver with the most wins over the 4-day program.
Schadel has eight wins heading into today’s final day, giving him a four-win cushion over Brady Brown.
Schadel was the only multiple winner on Tuesday’s card as seven different drivers picked up a victory.
The 9-race program started at 6 p.m. and was the first half of the main grandstand entertainment for the night. A concert by the Moore Brothers followed the harness racing.
Wayne Long and Barstool Bella got the evening started with an 8 1/2-length win over Eric Neal and Feathers Finale in the Backstage Trot featuring 3-year-old Fillies in the B Group. Barstool Bella had a winning time of 2:05.1 as she won for the second time in nine starts this year and fourth in her career.
Steve Schoeffel and Call Me Rose followed with a dominating performance in the Michael ‘Mikey’ Rowles Memorial, crushing the field by 22 1/2 lengths despite going offstride early in the race.
Call Me Rose crossed the line in 2:07.2 to nab her first win of the season and fifth of her career.
Only two horses in B Group Colts & Geldings were on hand and they dueled in the Fritz Beinhauer Memorial.
Zane Kaiser sat in the sulky behind Wine Bar, who went wire-to-wire, but had to hold off Amanda Shaw and Shock Proof at the line by 1 1/4 lengths. The win, which came in a time of 2:08.2, was Wine Bar’s maiden in his 24th career race.
The Fillies came back to center stage for the next three races with the A Group being featured.
Schadel grabbed his first win of the evening in wire-to-wire fashion, piloting Heart Matters to a 3-length win in the field of five in a time of 2:06.0. It was the sixth win in 15 starts this year and ninth lifeltime for the bay fillie, who came into the race with career earnings of $74,280.
The Auto Mart Trot followed and boasted the evening’s only photo finish as Shawn Johnston aboard Woman Of Power ran down Steve Schoeffel and Shayna Rose and surged to the front to win by a head in a time of 2:06.1.
Shayna Rose led the entire race until getting caught at the wire by Woman Of Power, who grabbed her third victory of 2022 and fourth lifetime.
David Wade and Caviar On Broadway followed with the evening’s fastest heat as they powered to a wire-to-wire win in the Richie Salvatore Memorial in a time of 2:04.2.
The 4 1/4-length victory was the third of 2021 for Caviar Broadway, who also picked up her sixth career win.
Schadel won two of the final three races, which were all part of the Colts & Geldings A Group.
He guided Bar Coins to his first win of 2022 with a 2 1/2 length win over Shawn Johnston and Moneymatters Devie, who led for much of the race. Bar Coins’ winning time was 2:07.2.
Schadel took the next race with a wire-to-wire effort from Big Ben Hanover, who crossed the line in 2:05.2 in the Moyer Auto Body Trot, 2 3/4 lengths in front of Kyle Bolon and Heytherewillie. It was the fourth win of 2022 and seventh lifetime for Big Ben Hanover, who came into the day with $68,947 in career earnings.
Aaron Johnston and Bigly finished off the card with a strong performance in the Dunlap-Swales Memorial.
The duo battled Brown and Sinful Sundae through the first two turns before taking the lead for good on the backstretch just before the quarter-mile mark. They went on to win in a time of 2:06.4.
It was the sixth win in 12 starts for Bigly in 2022.
Tuesday’s total purse was $32.500.
The 4-day harness racing program concludes today. Post time for the 7-race card is set for 1 p.m. The presentation of the DiSalvo Trophy will follow immediately after the last race.
Harness Racing
Day 3
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-Year-Old Trotters
Fillies B Group
Backstage Trot
1. Barstool Bella (Wayne Long), 2:05.1. 2. Feathers Finale (Eric Neal). 3. Just Do It Lucas (Hugh O’Neil).
Michael ‘Mikey’ Rowles
Memorial
1. Call Me Rose (Steve Schoeffel), 2:07.2. 2. Kinda Klassy (Neal). 3. Holland Hall (Bryce Brocklehurst).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Fritz Beinhauer Memorial
1. Wine Bar (Zan Kaiser), 2:08.2. 2. Shock Proof (Amanda Shaw).
Fillies A Group
The Progress Trot
1. Heart Matters (Todd Schadel), 2:06.0. 2. Curry Hanover (Brady Brown). 3. Cholula (Aaron Johnston). 4. Soul Shakedown (Brocklehurst). 5. TSM Emilia T (Neal).
Auto Mart Trot
1. Woman Of Power (Shawn Johnston). 2:06.1 2. Shayna Rose (Schoeffel). 3. Bucket Head (Brown). 4. TSM Loyal T (Neal). 5. Dallas Bi (O’Neill).
Richie Salvatore Memorial
1. Caviar On Broadway (David Wade), 2:04.2. 2. Gingerzzz (Neal). 3. Till Im Gone (Long). 4. Comical (A. Johnston). 5. New Vision (Brocklehurst).
Colts & Geldings Group A
Crawford Williams Memorial
1. Bar Coins (Schadel), 2:07.2. 2. Show The Will (Neal). 3. Invisible Touch (Long). 4. Moneymatters Devie (S. Johnston). 5. Father Son (Brocklehurst).
Moyer Auto Body
1. Big Ben Hanover (Schadel), 2:05.2. 2. Heytherewillie (Kyle Bolon). 3. Ramses (Brown). 4. Raisin Dough (O’Neill).
Dunlap-Swales Memorial
1. Bigly (A. Johnston), 2:06.4. 2. Diaboli Hanover (Long). 3. Sinful Sundae (Brown). 4. Suits Me (S. Johnston).