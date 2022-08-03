Todd Schadel picked up three more wins on Day 3 of harness racing at the 161st Clearfield County Fair to take a commanding lead in the race for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy, which is awarded to the driver with the most wins over the 4-day program.

Schadel has eight wins heading into today’s final day, giving him a four-win cushion over Brady Brown.

