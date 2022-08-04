There was very little intrigue heading into the final day of harness racing Wednesday at the 161st Clearfield County Fair as far as the winner of the Buster DiSalvo Trophy goes. Defending champion Todd Schadel already had that honor sewn up.

But while the race for the DiSalvo — given to the driver who collects the most winning drives over the four-day program — was already decided, the 7-race card featuring 3-year-old pacers certainly didn’t lack for drama.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos