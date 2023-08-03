Last year at the Clearfield County Fair, Brady Brown achieved a big personal feat when he won his 1000th career race on Day 2 of the four-day program. He also won his very first career race at the venue in 2009.
Wednesday at the 162nd Clearfield County Fair, Brown added to his list of accomplishments as he claimed his first-ever Buster DiSalvo Trophy.
The DiSalvo is awarded to the driver who wins the most races during the week.
Brown won seven, doing it in just two days as he was not present Monday and unfortunately Wednesday. So Paul Dietzel and Joey Castagnolo presented the award to Steve Flanagan, who accepted on behalf of Brown.
Brown was able to hold off reigning DiSalvo champ Todd Schadel, who notched two wins Wednesday to give him six for the week.
Schadel, who has three career DiSalvos, had a chance to tie Brown on the day’s final race, but he and Trifecta Hanover were not able to catch Hugh O’Neil aboard Watch U R Back, who led from wire-to-wire.
Watch U R Back finished in a time of 2:03.1 to earn his second victory of 2023 and sixth lifetime.
Schadel got the day started with a sizzling run in the Gerry & Shirley Memorial, taking Blank Cheek to a 3 3/4-length win in a time of 1:59.1, which was the day’s fastest. The win was the fourth of 2023 and fifth career for the bay filly.
Schadel was in the running in the following race as well as he and Lady’s Choice K dashed to the front of the Margaret Haney Memorial and held the lead much of the mile.
But Cory Kreiser and Texas Dolly caught the leaders down the deep stretch and beat them to the line by a nose in a time of 2:03.2. Texas Dolly picked up her fifth win of the season and seventh career in the photo finish.
Schadel was involved in yet another close finish in the Ward Fink Pace, but once again settled for second place as he and All You Can Eat came up just 1 1/2 lengths short of Eric Neal aboard Madison Queen.
Madison Queen went wire-to-wire in 2:01.4 to give the bay filly her third win in three tries in 2023.
Neal won two in a row in coast-to-coast fashion as he and Speed Hungry raced to a 2 1/4 length victory in a time of 2:03.3 in the Violet Lansberry Memorial. It was Speed Hungry’s third victory of 2023 and sixth of her career.
Shawn Johnston made it three wire-to-wire wins in a row as he guided Dancinginthenight to victory in a time of 2:05.3. It was the first win of the week for Johnston and Dancinginthenight’s initial victory of 2023 and fourth of her career.
Corey Kreiser earned his second victory of the day in the Dick Rowles Memorial as he and Hawaiian Chip overtook initial leaders Lester Smeal aboard SSTherealdealsteal near the 1/4-mile mark and never trailed again.
Wayne Long and Rhythm Of The Rein challenged down the stretch but came up a length short of Hawaiian Chip, who picked up his fourth win of the season with a time of 2:03.3.
Schadel made things very interesting in the chase for the DiSalvo with a victory in the next to the last race — the Michael ‘Mikey’ Rowles Memorial.
He and Captaincountrystar stalked leaders Eric Neal and Rusty Beach from the pocket for much of the race before making a move in the final 1/4 mile and racing to a 1/4-length victory in the day’s second-fastest finish (2:00.3).
The win was the 12th of Captaincountrystar’s career.
Wednesday’s purse was $30,775, bringing the weekly total to $121,775.
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-year-old Pacers
Fillies A Group
Gerry & Shirley Albert Memorial
1. Blank Cheek (Todd Schadel), 1:59.1. 2. Four Wide N Flyin’ (Aaron Johnston). 3. Miss Hanna Hunter (Wayne Long). 4. Southwind Cocktail (Hugh O’Neil). 5. Little Lady J (Eric Neal).
Margaret Haney Memorial
1. Texas Dolly (Cory Kreiser), 2:03.2. 2. Lady’s Choice K (Schadel). 3. Ivy Hanover (Neal). 4. Saucy Dancer (Steven Fedokovitz).
Ward Fink
1. Madison Queen (Neal), 2:01.4. 2. All You Can Eat (Schadel) 3. Play For Me (Shawn Johnston). 4. Southwind Bourbon (Kresier).
Fillies B Group
Violet Lansberry Memorial
1. Speed Hungry (Neal), 2:03.3. 2. U Rock I Roll (A. Johnston). 3. Better Than Ever (S. Johnston). 4. Exodus (Kyle Bolon).
The Castagnolo Family
1. Dancinginthenight (S. Johnston), 2:05.3. 2. Full Twist (A. Johnston). 3. Pamela’s Dream (Fedokovitz).
Colts & Geldings B Group
Dick Rowles Memorial
1. Hawaiian Chip (Kreiser), 2:03.3. 2. Rhythm Of The Rein (Long). 3. Wide Eye Charlie (Fedokovitz). 4. Ucantseeme (A. Johnston). 5. SSTherealdealsteal (Lester Smeal).
Colts & Geldings A Group
Michael ‘Mikey’ Rowles Memorial
1. Captaincountrystar (Schadel), 2:00.3. 2. Rusty Beach (Neal). 3. Blue Ashes (O’Neil).
Clearfield Thunderbirds NWTF
1. Watch U R Back (O’Neil), 2:03.1. 2 (dead heat). Trifecta Hanover (Schadel) and Born To Ramble (Kreiser).