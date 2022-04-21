HYDE — Philipsburg-Osceola turned three double plays on Wednesday in a 6-4 win over Clearfield, giving Mounties head coach Doug Sankey his 300th career victory.
It was a great matchup between longtime coaches as Sid Lansberry is in his 51st year at the helm of the Bison and has a 638 wins.
“I just want to say congratulations to Doug,” Lansberry said. “He is a great coach and they have a great program. I have great respect for him.”
The Mounties jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings, thanks to some untimely errors by the Bison.
Parker White hit a one-out single, then moved to second on a botched pick off attempt to start the fourth.
Colby Hahn reached on another error, before David Meersand singled in White.
Jamey Massung followed up with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.
Jake DeSimone added an RBI single to plate Meersand before he came home on the third error of the inning by the Bison.
That proved to be the end of the day on the mound for Clearfield starter Kyle Elensky, who threw 75 pitches through four innings.
He was relieved on the mound by Hunter Rumsky, who pitched the final three innings for the hosts.
“I think both pitchers (Elensky and Rumsky) pitched well too,” said Lansberry. “Kyle may have given up two runs, but he’d still be in the game after four innings.
“But we were down 4-0 and he was up to 75 pitches and we have two more games this week.
“Hunter has come in and pitched well two times now. Even in the Bellefonte game, where he gave up some runs, he still threw strikes.
“That’s a solid plus to have a sophomore that can do that with no experience at all. He went from 13-14-year-old ball straight to varsity. So that’s pretty good.”
P-O added a fifth run in the fifth inning as Jeremy Whitehead drew a leadoff walk. He then stole both second and third.
Colby Hahn hit a long fly ball to right, plating Whitehead and making it 5-0.
The Bison, meanwhile, had several hits off Meersand through five innings, but a double play in the fourth killed any momentum for Clearfield.
Philipsburg-Osceola would turn two more in the game, including a game saver in the seventh inning.
“That was remarkable,” Sankey said. “Our infield played really well. Dave has been outstanding all year. He had that tough loss against Bellefonte in the rainstorm.
“Colby had a big double play there for us in the sixth with the 5-4-3, and then Dave made a great play for a 1-6-3 and then Colby again with the 5 unassisted and 5-3 with no outs.”
The Mounties scored their final run in the seventh inning, as Whitehead singled and moved to second on an error. White reached on an another error before Whitehead made the dash to third, where he was safe, but jammed his ankle.
Denny Prestash came in to pinch run for Whitehead and scored when Colby Hahn had an RBI groundout to short, making it 6-1.
“Any chance we had, it was eliminated by those three double plays,” said Lansberry. “Then we kicked the ball around and gave them some runs they shouldn’t have.
“Meersand did a nice job. He has a nice change-up and he had us off-balance. He pitched out of key situations.”
With Meersand close to his pitch limit, the Philipsburg-Osceola brought on White to close it out.
He walked two batters before coming out in favor of Nick Coudriet.
Coudriet took over and allowed a single to Elijah Quick before Hahn turned the double play by stepping on third and throwing out Elensky at first.
Coudriet allowed two more hits and the Bison scored three runs, but a pop up to second base ended it at 6-4.
“We had Nick loose and we weren’t really sure what we were going to do Friday,” said Sankey. “Parker is better coming in starting than in relief. Some days you just don’t have it, so you re-rack for Friday.
“But Nick doesn’t seem to mind. He came in against Penns Valley when Gavin (Emigh) got hurt. He did great and cruised. He throws strikes.”
That secured Sankey’s 300th win in his 25th year as head coach of Philipsburg-Osceola. He is now 300-201 in his career.
“Everybody kept reminding me,” Sankey said on knowing it would be his 300th if he won. “(Brian) Barr, the Clearfield assistant, actually texted me after the Penns Valley game and said, ‘Congrats’ and I told him it was only 299. He asked if I was going to get it against them and I said, ‘I hope so.’ He was my original assistant coach when I first started.”
Brandon Hahn had three hits on the day for the Mounties. Colby Hahn had two RBIs.
“Brandon did phenomenal,” said Sankey. “He is young and he is learning, defensively more than anything. Offensively, we knew he could hit. Just little things in the outfield and baserunning, once he learns that he’s going to be fine.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-2 on the season and 4-2 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the Mountain League.
The two teams face off again on Friday in Philipsburg.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey c 4000, N. Coudriet 2b-p 3000, Whitehead lf 3120, D. Prestash pr 0100, White ss-p-2b 4110, C. Hahn 3b 3102, Meersand p-ss 4111, Massung 1b 3000, DeSimone cf 3111, B. Hahn rf 3030. Totals: 30-6-8-4.
Clearfield—4
Elensky p-ss 4010, Barr 2b 4110, Billotte cf 4012, B. Prestash 1b 3000, Bloom c 3010, Gearhart ss-3b 3010, S. Coudriet lf 0000, Troxell dh 2210, Fester 3b 0000, Rumsky p 1000, Quick rf 3121. Totals: 27-4-8-1.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 410 1—6 8 1
Clearfield 000 010 3—4 8 4
Errors—C. Hahn. Elensky, Fester, Gearhart, S. Coudriet. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Clearfield 6. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Clearfield 1. 2B—B. Hahn. Billotte. SF—C. Hahn. SB—Whitehead 2, White. Elensky.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. White—0 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. N. Coudriet—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Rumsky—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Meersand (2-1). LP—Elensky (1-2).