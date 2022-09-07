HYDE — Riley Ryen and Elle Smith each netted hat tricks and the Clearfield defense held visiting Philipsburg-Osceola without a shot Tuesday evening in an 8-0 victory in both teams’ Mountain League openers.
Ryen and Smith both had seven shots, while the Lady Bison fired 23 as a team.
McKenna Lanager and Alayna Winters had the other Lady Bison goals. Winters also picked up a pair of assists.
“The girls are playing well and they’re practicing well,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We just need to keep the injury bug away. And we need to work on our attack and not force it. Sometimes we want to force it when it would be better to pull back to the back line and get them engaged more because when we spread the field more it gives us more passing lanes.”
The Lady Mounties did their best to make the sledding tough for the potent Clearfield attack and keepers Kinley Bender and Paige Rishel, who split duties by each playing a half between the pipes, combined to make 15 saves.
P-O also kept Clearfield off the scoresheet on set pieces as the Lady Bison were 0-for-11 on corner kicks.
“P-O’s program is getting better and you can see that,” Winters said. “They definitely packed the box and made it harder for our attack. And that’s something we need to work on because we’re going to see that from teams. We just need to find different ways to break through that and have success.”
Smith opened the scoring 5:24 into the game on a nice individual effort, firing a shot into the net from just inside the 18 that handcuffed Bender and crept across the line.
The Lady Bison took a 2-0 advantage at 8:41 when Smith fed Winters, who slid one past Bender.
Clearfield worked a give-and-go later in the half with Ryen coming up on the business end of a goal from a Kaylie Brown assist at 16:33.
Ryen added her second goal at 35:21 when she won the ball in a scrum in front of the P-O goal and fired it into the net from the 8.
With less than two minutes left in the half, Ryen got on the scoresheet again, this time feeding Smith, who booted a laser into the goal from the 10 to put Clearfield on top 5-0 at the break.
“Hats off to Clearfield,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “They came out and played really well and aggressively, and they are just a better team than we are.
“Our challenges are we only have 16 girls and we typically don’t have all 16 at practice, plus we haven’t had anyone willing to step up and record games for us to see spacing. And so far in the short season against State College and against this team we tried something more radical, more defensive. This is not the strategy we will employ the rest of the season. So we just tried to minimize damage.”
The Lady Bison put three more goals on the board in the second half.
Lanager made it 6-0 when she finished a Winters cross at 48:20.
Winters assisted on the next tally as well, feeding Smith, who recorded her hat trick at 57:29.
Ryen finalized her hat trick and the Lady Bison scoring with a goal at 68:35.
P-O was able to break through the Clearfield defense late in the second half and forced a corner kick in the 73rd minute. But the Lady Bison were able to clear the ball away from keeper Cayleigh Walker, who did not need to make a save in the game to earn the shutout.
“The defense did a really nice job,” Winters said. “That back line is solid. Those girls have been playing together for a long time.”
Clearfield improved to 3-0 and is back in action today with a road test at Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Mounties fell to 1-2, but the losses came to State College and Clearfield, and Matson thinks his team will be just fine.
“We still feel good about our team,” he said. “We still like our chances. I think we can do better than we did last season. Nothing has changed. We still want a winning season. We just have to put things in perspective and get better from day-to-day. “
P-O visits Bald Eagle Area Thursday.
Clearfield 8,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 5:24.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 8:41.
3. Riley Ryen, C, (Kaylie Brown), 16:33.
4. Ryen, C, (unassisted), 35:21.
5. Smith, C, (Ryen), 37:50.
Second Half
6. McKenna Lanager, C, (Winters), 48:20.
7. Smith, C, (Winters), 57:29.
8. Ryen, C, (unassisted), 68:35.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 0, Clearfield 23.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender 7, Paige Rishel 8) 15, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 0,
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 11.