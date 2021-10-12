HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team looked a bit lethargic to start Monday’s game against visiting Clarion.
But one the Lady Bison found their groove, they put together another strong offensive showing to go with their seventh shutout of the season in a 10-0 whitewashing of the Lady Bobcats.
Riley Ryen led the way with a natural hat trick, scoring the first three goals of the game, and Emma Hipps netted two, second-half goals to lead the offense.
Ryen got the Lady Bison on the board at 8:07, finishing a short cross from Elle Smith.
She scored again at 15:03, once again crashing the net and put the final touch on a cross pass, this one off the foot of Hipps, who carried the ball to the end line before sending it back to the neat post to an open Ryen.
The score remained 2-0 until Ryen got her own rebound off a direct kick and sent the ball through traffic and past the Clarion keeper at 31:06.
“If we get Riley starting to score and being a little more physical ... with her presence on the field. She makes really good decisions with the ball, so it’s nice to have that,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said.
Ryen assisted on the next Lady Bison goal, springing Taylor Hudson into the goal box where she fired a shot into the back of the net at 35:26.
Elle Smith finished up the first-half scoring with 34 seconds left before the break. Smith found the ball on her foot and an empty net in front of her after a big miscommunication by the Lady Bobcats led to the uncontested goal.
It was the 110th goal of Smith’s career.
Hipps got the second-half scoring going with a shot from just beyond the 18 at 43:30.
She made it 7-0 at 51:51, finishing a Ryen corner kick. Hipps now has 66 career, goals good for sixth on the all-time list for the Lady Bison.
Alayna Winters, Lydia Brown and Kaylie Brown added their names to the score sheet as the half wore on. Megan Hamm assisted on the Kaylie Brown tally.
“We had a lot of people scoring, so that was nice,” Winter said. “And we got a lot of people in today. It’s good to get those younger girls in there since we don’t have a jayvee program. They got some experience today.”
This is the fourth shutout in the row for the Lady Bison and fifth in the last six games. Clearfield has outscored its opponents 52-1 in those six games and Winters says the Lady Bison need to keep their focus as the postseason approaches.
“We started a little flat today,” he said. “We can’t do that. We’re losing fitness right now. We need a good, hard game.”
Clearfield improved to 14-0 overall and 10-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action today at Tyrone.
Clearfield 10, Clarion 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, (Elle Smith), 8:07.
2. Ryen, (Emma Hipps), 15:03.
3. Ryen, (unassisted), 31:06.
4. Taylor Hudson, (Ryen), 35:56.
5. Smith, (unassisted), 39:26.
Second Half
6. Hipps, (unassisted), 43:40.
7. Hipps, (Ryen), 51:51.
8. Alayna Winters, (unassisted), 60:32.
9. Lydia Brown, (unassisted), 67:30.
10. Kaylie Brown, (Megan Hamm), 71:21.
Shots: Clarion 0, Clearfield 25.
Saves: Clarion 15, Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 0.
Corner kicks: Clarion 1, Clearfield 5.