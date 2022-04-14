FLINTON — One day after recording a save for Curwensville, Jayson Rowles accomplished another feat, tossing a no-hitter in a 12-0 victory over Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
“We needed Jay to step up today and he stepped up in a big way,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “He started off a little slow, but once he got through the first inning he was lights out. He controlled the plate.”
Rowles tossed all five innings, allowing just two walks, and striking out 4 on 64 pitches.
The senior hurler also got backup from his offense, as Spencer Hoover blasted a grand slam. Curwensville scored 11 runs in the first two innings before scoring a final one in the fourth.
“We are starting to come together up and down the lineup hitting, but we still have some pieces to fall in to place,” Harzinski said. “But these guys are working hard.”
Glendale’s Troy Misiura started the game, allowing all but one of the runs.
Curwensville put its first two batters on base as Jake Mullins had a double, while Thad Butler singled.
Shane Sunderlin hit a sac fly to plate Mulllins, while Butler came home on an error.
Both Tyler Lee and Ayden Sutika had RBIs to make it 4-0 after one.
The Tide added to the lead in the second inning, as Mullins hit a one-out single, followed by another Butler single and a walk to Sunderlin.
Hoover came up to the plate and took a 1-2 pitch over the right-field fence, making it 8-0.
Rowles doubled and later came home on a wild pitch. Chris Fegert brought home two more runs with a double into center to make it 11-0.
Misuira was relieved by Tannor Holes with two outs and he got a ground out to get out of the frame.
Holes kept the Tide off the board in the third inning with just seven pitches needed to set the visitors down in order.
“Tannor came in and did outstandin,” said Vikes head coach Kevin Zimmerman. “We talked to the boys a little bit. This a tough team in Curwensville.
“We just told them after the game got away from us to forget about the score and just play ball. I think they relaxed the last couple innings and played better.”
Curwensville scored its final run of the game in the fourth, as Mitchell Sutika reached on a dropped third strike. He later came home on a grounder by Josh Shaffer to make it 12-0.
After another scoreless inning by Holes, the Vikings stepped up to the plate for their final at-bats.
Glendale’s first batter flew out to left, while the next two hit ground balls to first to set the final and give Rowles his no-hitter.
“Ayden played a great third base and made a couple of nice plays,” Harzinski said. “Shane at first pulled out a nice pick on that one play.”
Rowles also had two hits on the day, including a double. Mullins had three hits, including two doubles.
Glendale fell to 0-6 overall, 0-5 in the Inter County Conference and 0-3 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Vikings host Juniata Valley.
Curwensville improved to 3-1 overall, 3-1 in the ICC and 2-0 MVL.
The Tide host Purchase Line on Monday.
Curwensville—12
Mullins ss 4230, Butler lf 3220, N. Fegert lf 1000, Sunderlin 1b 2101, Hoover c 3214, Tkacik c 0000, Rowles 3120, M. Sutika ph 1100, Lee 2b 2001, McGarry ph 0000, Kunkle 2b 0000, A. Sutika 3b 1111, Farley ph-3b 1000, Shaffer dh 2101, Libby rf 0000, Swanson rf 0100, C. Fegert cf 3012. Totals: 26-12-10-10.
Glendale—0
Davis cf 1000, Holes ss-p 1000, Misiura p-ss 2000, McGarvey 1b 2000, Ruffaner 3b 2000, Potutschnig c 2000, Lukehart rf 2000, Gallaher 2b 1000, Kitko 2b 1000, Sutton lf 1000, Fishel lf 1000. Totals: 16-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 470 10—12 10 1
Glendale 000 00— 0 0 1
Errors—Lee. Gallaher. LOB—Curwensville 4, Glendale 3. 2B—Rowles, C. Fegert, Mullins 2. HR—Hoover (GS, 2nd). SF—Sunderlin. HBP—McGarry, A. Sutika. SB—Rowles, Butler, Mullins.
Pitching
Curwensville: Rowles—5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—1 2/3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Holes—3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Rowles (1-0). LP—Misiura (0-4).