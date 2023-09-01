CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team suffered a 9-0 loss to visiting Ridgway Thursday as Jaidyn Hodgdon scored three goals for the Lady Elkers, netting her second two a little over two minutes apart midway through the second half to spur on a 6-goal surge.
The score was just 2-0 late in the first half when Ridgway’s Maddy Macafee took advantage of a bad clear deep in the Lady Tide end and scored the first of her two goals at 35:09 to make it 3-0 at the half.
It was one of very few mistakes the young Lady Tide made on defense in the first half as Curwensville showed much improvement over Tuesday’s opener — a 13-1 defeat at the hands of Everett.
“We definitely got better defensively,” Curwensville head coach Chris Kurtz said. “That’s what we needed. We changed some positions around to see what that would do, and it seemed to help out a lot.
“Unfortunately with 20 minutes to go, we went down with two injuries and had nine on the field the rest of the game. So that was very tough.”
Hodgdon scored her two second-half goals at 53:54 and 56:09, scoring off her own rebound on the first and then taking advantage of a misplay in the box and firing it through traffic to make it 5-0.
Macafee scored on a breakaway at 58:04 to make it 6-0 and the Lady Tide suffered a pair of injuries over the next two minutes of game time and played with just nine for the rest of the game.
Alexis Rohr scored back-to-back goals in the 63rd and 66th minute after gathering her own rebound both times and connecting on the second shot.
Neve Washburn finalized the scoring for Ridgway at 75:31.
“It’s hard to keep the stamina up,” Kurtz said. “Having 11 players and no subs you can have a run and get gassed and you can’t do anything about it. And at the end there we just couldn’t keep up with them.”
Ridgway had 11 shots on goal in the first half and doubled that in the second half, finishing the contest with 34.
Lady Tide keeper Calleigh Wiest did all she could, stopping 24 shots.
“Calleigh killed it today,” Kurtz said. “I could not ask for a better player to protect our net. She puts her body on the line to make every save she can and gives us a chance to stay in the game.”
Curwensville only managed two shots on goal, both off the foot of Maura Sheeder in the first half. Sheeder had the Lady Tide’s goal Tuesday against Everett.
The Lady Tide were unable to generate any offense in the second half as Ridgway was quicker to the ball and kept the hosts pinned in their own end most of the final 40 minutes.
“We’ve got to improve on offense,” Kurtz said. “But defensively we did what we were supposed to. We learned from our mistakes, and hopefully we can just keep getting better.”
Curwensville (0-2) is back in action Tuesday, playing host to Tussey Mountain.
Ridgway 9, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Kallie Milliard, R, 11:18.
2. Jaidyn Hodgdon, R, 19:44.
3. Maddy Macafee, R, 35:09.
Second Half
4. Hodgdon, R, 53:54.
5. Hodgdon, R, 56:20.
6. Macafee, R, 58:04.
7. Alexis Rohr, R, 62:31.
8. Rohr, R, 65:54.
9. Neve Washburn, R, 75:31.
Shots: Ridgway 34, Curwensville 2.
Saves: Ridgway 2, Curwensville (Calleigh Wiest) 24.
Corner kicks: Ridgway 4, Curwensville 1.