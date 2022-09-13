CURWENSVILLE — Marley Reese scored four goals, while teammate Selah Perea added two to lead the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Curwensville on Monday.

Reese’s first goal at 28:14 gave the Damsels a 2-1 advantage and Mo Valley added two more before the half to seize control.

