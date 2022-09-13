CURWENSVILLE — Marley Reese scored four goals, while teammate Selah Perea added two to lead the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Curwensville on Monday.
Reese’s first goal at 28:14 gave the Damsels a 2-1 advantage and Mo Valley added two more before the half to seize control.
It was quite a turnaround from the start of the game, which saw the host Lady Tide charge to a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the contest when Cierra Caldwell sent a long shot toward the Damsel goal that handcuffed Mo Valley keeper Kate Fox and slid across the line.
“That seems to be a problem every game,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “We always seem to let the quick one happen.”
But Mo Valley recovered from the early breakdown and was able to get the equalizer at 16:17 when Selah Perea’s direct kick found its mark.
Reese made it 2-1 when she received a short pass from Abby Reifer, took a couple touches toward the Lady Tide net and fired a laser top shelf past Lady Tide keeper Calleigh Wiest.
Reifer made it 3-1 a little over four minutes later, scoring on a direct kick at 32:45, then sent a cross to Reese, who buried a one-timer at 34:23 to send the Damsels into the break with a 3-goal cushion.
Mo Valley quickly upped the advantage to five goals with a pair in the early going of the second half as the Damsel speed continued to give the Curwensville defense fits.
“I told them to work the ball down the wings because that’s where all the space was,” Benjamin said. “We were faster than their defenders and that played to our advantage.”
Reese recorded a hat trick at 42:27 when she beat the Lady Tide defense to a loose ball just outside the box down the right wing. She corralled the ball, turned and fired a shot to the near post that got between the pipe and Wiest.
Just 52 seconds later Perea scored her second goal of the game on a rebound shot, booting the ball past Wiest after she had made the initial save on a shot from Sophia Demko, who was running free down the right wing.
“They definitely had some speed, and more so than that from my standpoint, they had great hustle,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “We adjusted our formation in the second half to battle against it.”
Mo Valley finalized the scoring at 56:06 when Reese followed her first shot, which was stopped by Wiest, and redirected the rebound past the freshman keeper, who made 11 saves in the game.
“I was impressed with how our newcomers fought,” Williams said. “Though the score might not reflect it, it seemed they specifically found a groove tonight.”
The Lady Tide, who slipped to 0-3 with the loss, are back in action Wednesday, playing host to Tussey Mountain at 3:30 p.m.
Mo Valley upped its mark to 2-3.
“The girls played well,” Benjamin said. “When we face a team that has around the same number of girls as us, we usually play better. I think we sometimes just look at the size of the other team and just shrink. I’m trying to figure out how to help that, but it is what it is. We only have 13 players and I’m hoping we can come together. It’s a process.
“This gives us a lot of hope. This builds our confidence and trust in each other. We just want to be able to build on this and keep going.”
The Damsels host West Branch Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley 7,
Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Cierra Caldwell, C, (unassisted), 0:29.
2. Selah Perea, MV, (direct kick), 16:17.
3. Marley Reese, MV, (Abby Reifer), 28:14.
4. Reifer, MV, (direct kick), 32:45.
5. Reese, MV, (Reifer), 34:23.
Second Half
6. Reese, MV, (unassisted), 42:27.
7. Perea, MV, (Sophia Demko), 43:19.
8. Reese, MV, (unassisted), 56:06.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 21, Curwensville 6.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox 4, Rebecca Kiner 1) 5, Curwensville (Calleigh Wiest) 11.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Curwensville 6.