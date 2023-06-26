CURWENSVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Warren Rafferty fired a no-hitter Sunday against Curwensville at Beyer Field in a District 5 12U Little League All-Star game.
Rafferty needed just 67 pitches to complete the 6-inning gem, striking out 10 batters, walking one and hitting one. He also had three RBIs in the 9-0 victory.
“He was definitely dealing,” P-O head coach Denny Rafferty said. “He came out hot from the get-go and was pounding the strike zone left and right. Every pitch he has worked. He was able to get his fastball going, his fastball had a lot of life to it and credit to our defense. Every ball hit, they were making the plays.”
Rafferty got all the offense he needed from his teammates in the bottom of the first inning as P-O scored five runs on five hits, while getting help from Curwensville, which committed a pair of errors in the field.
“That’s what we preached last game, ‘let’s start quicker,” coach Rafferty said. “And shutting them down in the top of the first and putting up a five-spot definitely settled the team in, got the nerves gone and were able to just roll from there.”
Drew Guenot led off the first with a base hit and moved to third on Jacob Dugan’s double.
Rafferty helped his own cause, knocking in both runners with a 2-run double.
Elliott Mann reached on an error, which advanced Rafferty to third, and stole second in front of Griffin White, who delivered a 2-run single before getting gunned down trying to stretch his single into a double.
Gage Freeberg followed and reached on an error, Brady Mason singled and Ayden Meersand walked to load the bases for Jonny Wood, who drew a 4-pitch walk to force in a run and finalize P-O’s 5-run inning.
“We gave them a lot of momentum in the first inning giving up five runs like we did,” Curwensville head coach Adam McGary said. “We’d get a head in the count and throw an 0-2 fastball where we shouldn’t. But to their credit, they hit it. They attacked the ball. They drove it. They had a couple big hits that inning.
“But the errors kind of did us in there. It was hard to come back from that when it was all said and done.”
P-O tacked on two runs in the second on back-to-back RBI groundouts by Dugan and Rafferty. Carter Millward, who led off with a double, and Guenot, who reached on an infield single, scored on the plays.
Meanwhile, Rafferty was cruising.
After hitting Sutton Bilger with a pitch with two out in the first, Rafferty retired nine straight. Bilger reached base again against Rafferty in the fifth, drawing a leadoff walk and advancing on a wild pitch. But Rafferty stranded him at second.
P-O put two more runs on the board in the fourth, getting a 2-run single off the bat of Guenot, who plated Jonah Foley and Millward with his 2-out base hit.
Philipsburg-Osceola threatened again in the fifth as White hit a 2-out single before Freeberg reached on an error.
But Curwensville got out of the inning when Logan Dixon was able to get a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Curwensville also got several big defensive plays after the shaky start, including a sliding catch by left fielder Stephen Vigilante, who went into the fence to make the play, and a lunging grab by centerfielder Dixon.
“Stephen made a great play out there. Logan did too,” McGary said. “We played some solid defense and made a game of it once we settled in. You could see the kids were a little bit nervous to start the game.”
Rafferty finished off his masterpiece with two strikeouts and a comebacker in the top of the sixth.
“Warren threw a great game,” McGary said. “He attacked the strike zone. He didn’t throw many curve balls, but when he did he pulled the string and we weren’t prepared for it. Hats off to him.
“And they played great defense behind him. We stung a couple balls, but they made the plays. They just played a great game overall and hats off to Warren. He pitched a phenomenal game.”
Guenot and White led P-O’s 10-hit attack with three each. Rafferty had three RBIs, while Guenot and White both recorded two.
P-O advances in the winner’s bracket, moving on to face Bald Eagle Area on Thursday. BEA defeated Mo Valley 6-2 on Sunday.
Curwensville drops into the loser’s bracket and plays Four Leaf Clover in an elimination game Tuesday.
Curwensville—0
Dixon cf-p 2000, McGary ss-p-ss 2000, Bilger c-2b 0000, Selfridge eh 2000, Proud 1b-3b-p-cf 2000, Dimmick 2b-ss-2b-3b 2000, Thompson eh-c 2000, Wall p-1b 2000, Vigilante lf 2000, Smay 3b-2b-3b-eh 1000, Pearce rf 1000. Totals: 18-0-0-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—9
Guenot 2b 3232, Dugan ss 3111, Rafferty p 3113, Mann 3b 3100, White 1b-eh 3032, Freeberg eh-1b 3100, Mason lf-eh 2010, Meersand rf-eh 2000, Wood eh-lf 1001, Foley cf 1100, Shoemaker c 2000, Millward eh-rf 1210. Totals: 27-9-10-9.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 000—0 0 3
P-O 520 20x—9 10 0
LOB—Curwensville 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. 2B—Dugan, Rafferty, Millward. HBP—Bilger (by Rafferty). Millward (by Dixon). SB—Mann. WP—Rafferty; Wall.
Pitching
Curwensville: Wall—1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; McGary—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Proud—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Dixon—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Rafferty—6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Rafferty. LP—Wall.
Time—1:27.