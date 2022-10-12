The playoff races for Progressland teams got a lot more interesting following last week’s results.
With Clearfield’s loss to Tyrone, its lead over St. Marys for the top spot in District 9 class 3A shrunk to just 30 points. The Bison host Quad A Bellefonte (1-6) this week, while the Dutch host Quad-A Bradford (0-7).
In D-9 class A, Curwensville fell out of the Top 8 with its loss to Moshannon Valley. The Tide are now ninth, trailing eighth-place Union/AC Valley for the final playoff spot. The Tide host Conemaugh Valley (1-6), while Union faces Smethport (1-6).
The Black Knights, on the strength of their win over the Tide, vaulted into an eighth-place tie (370 points) with rival West Branch for the final playoff spot in District 6 class A. The Knights face Bellwood-Antis, which is second in the class 2A rankings, while the Warriors travel to Mount Union, which is seventh in class 2A.
Glendale is right behind the Knights and Warriors with 360 points, but also have a stiff challenge this week at unbeaten Northern Bedford.
Philipsburg-Osceola is 1-6 and currently 320 points behind West Shamokin, which is in eighth place in the D-6 class 2A rankings. The Mounties travel to North Star.
Here are closer looks at each matchup:
Bellefonte (1-6) at Clearfield (5-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield holds a 38-29-1 edge in a series that has seen the teams alternate season sweeps four of the last five years. Bellefonte beat Clearfield twice in 2017 and 2019, while the Bison topped the Raiders two times in 2018 and 2021. There was no game in 2020 due to COVID.
LAST MEETING: The Bison scored a 47-14 win in last season’s second meeting as QB Oliver Billotte threw for 295 yards and four scores.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellefonte’s Wesley Badger, Dominic Capperella and Trevor Johnson. Clearfield’s Brady Collins, Carter Chamberlain and Isaac Samsel.
LAST WEEK: HUNTINGDON 36, BELLEFONTE 12: TYRONE 21, CLEARFIELD 14:
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We had a good week of practice,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We have a lot of goals ahead of us. Winning this game would guarantee a winning season. We could also potentially win a piece of the MAC Championship. So we have a lot to play for.”
HUNTINGDON 36, BELLEFONTE 12: After taking an 8-6 lead after one quarter, the Bearcats, who had 286 yards rushing, scored 28 over the next two quarters to pull away. TYRONE 21, CLEARFIELD 14: The Eagles scored 14 third-quarter points to rally from a 14-7 halftime deficit. Tyrone QB Ashton Walk threw for 206 yards and two scores to fuel the comeback.
Conemaugh Valley (1-6) at Curwensville (3-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Conemaugh Valley’s Eli Darr. Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin and Dan McGarry.
LAST WEEK: PENNS VALLEY 48, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 7: The Blue Jays ran for 283 yards but had trouble finding the end zone against the Rams who ran for over 300 yards and they got out to a 34-0 halftime lead. MOSHANNON VALLEY 41, CURWENSVILLE 14: The Golden Tide fell behind the Knights 35-0 at the half as Wildcat QB Tanner Kephart went for 159 yards and four TDs in the first half.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Their entire team plays hard for four quarters and we have to match their effort, intensity, and physicality, play after play,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “They are content to grind out drives on offense for 10-12 plays. We must be mentally and physically prepared to compete during long drives. On offense, we must catch the ball more consistently, and make the routine plays to string together first downs.”
Glendale (3-4) at Northern Bedford (7-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Panthers, who have won the last 11 meetings, hold a 37-5 edge.
LAST MEETING: Northern Bedford ran for 377 yards and six scores in a 40-0 victory in 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler, Troy Misiura and Lucas Tarnow. Northern Bedford’s Aaron Bowers, Ben Gable, Adam Johnson and Elon Snider.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 34, EVERETT 19: Dubler ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings to the win. NORTHERN BEDFORD 44, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 21: The Panthers got 105 yards and two TDs on the ground from Johnson and 152 yards passing and three touchdown tosses from Snider in the victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to play physical and tackle well,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “They are very discipled and don’t make mistakes. We have to limit our mental mistakes and play every play together and through the whistle. We are getting better every game and through all the adversity we faced early in the season. We have yet to put it all together and play a complete game. It will be a great challenge, especially on the road, and our team is excited for the opportunity.”
Bellwood-Antis (5-2) at Moshannon Valley (3-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Bellwood-Antis, which has won five straight and 17 of the last 18 meetings, leads the series 42-11.
LAST MEETING: The Blue Devils scored 21 third-quarter points to pull away from the Knights last season in a 35-7 victory.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellwood-Antis’ Dylan Andrews, Jordan Hescox, Nick Kost and Gaven Ridgway. Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Levi Knuth, Jalen Kurten and Sam Shipley.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 25, MOUNT UNION 22: Ridgway scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and the Devil defense stopped Mount Union twice inside the 20 in the final frame to hold on for the win. MOSHANNON VALLEY 41, CURWENSVILLE 14: Kephart ran for 159 yards and four TDs to give the Knights a 35-0 lead and the Mo Valley defense came up with three interceptions in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to get Tanner and Levi rolling,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “The offensive and defensive fronts are going to be key.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-6) at North Star (1-6)
ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST MEETING: The teams have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey, Sam McDonald, Brandon Hahn, Denny Prestash and Dawson Snyder. North Star’s Isaac Berkey, Ethan Eller, Cody Hause and Connor Yoder.
LAST WEEK: Bald Eagle Area 49, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0: BERLIN BROTHERSVALLEY 54, NORTH STAR 0: The Cougars gave up 427 yards to the undefeated Mountaineers and Yoder was picked off twice in the shutout loss.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The QB makes plays, he’s a great runner and extends plays in pass game,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We must contain him in the pocket. W also need consistency on offense and extended coverage in the secondary.”
West Branch (3-4) at Mount Union (4-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Trojans hold a 24-11 edge in the series.
LAST MEETING: West Branch won via forfeit last season. Mount Union edges the Warriors 21-20 in 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar, Scott Smeal and Azadio Vargas. Mount Union’s Bryce Danish, Xavier Peck, De’Saun Robinson.
LAST WEEK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 53, WEST BRANCH 20: The Warriors gave up 466 yards of total offense to the Rockets, who got four passing TDs and four rushing TDs from QB Nate Myers. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 25, MOUNT UNION 22: The Trojans outgained the Blue Devils 353-263 and Cainen Atherton scored a pair of rushing TDs in the loss.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We will need to be solid defensively and take away some things that they like to do,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Offensively, we need to be a little more balanced to slow down their defense.”