The Clearfield Chiefs rallied from a 4-run deficit against Sykesville Wednesday at Lawrence Township Rec Park, but Post 6 faltered in extra innings and dropped an 11-5 decision to the top seeded Senators in the semifinals of the Federation League playoffs.
With the 9-inning loss, the Chiefs fell behind 2-0 in the best-of-5 series after having to forfeit Game 1 on Sunday due to a tournament many of the Post 6 players were in.
“We had a prior commitment that we made way back to attend this tournament,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “The tournament is a good opportunity for the kids to be seen. It was a 19U Tournament, and we really couldn’t back out of it.
“So the league decision was we had to forfeit instead of moving the game to Monday.”
Sykesville got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Post 6 starter Kyle Elensky, who allowed singles to Jake Mowrey and Devon Walker and a double to Jake Felix.
But after giving up three hits in the first inning, Elensky settled in.
Elensky only surrendered two more runs (one earned) on just four more hits over the next seven innings, exiting the mound after firing 114 pitches in eight innings.
“Kyle pitched super,” Lansberry said. “Probably the best I’ve seen him pitch in a long time.”
The Senators made it 3-0 in the third when Mowrey reached on an error, advanced to second on a Tylor Herzing sac bunt, moved to third on Walker’s fly out to right and then stole home one pitch before Shane Price flied out to centerfield to end the inning.
Ezeck Olinger’s two-out double in the fourth chased home Ryan Walker to make it 4-0.
Clearfield cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth as Elijah Quick, Derrick Mikesell and Matt Irvin hit consecutive singles off Sykesville starter Isaac Knarr to load the bases, and back-to-back infield errors allowed the Chiefs to plate two runs.
“We got some clutch hits and hung in there,” Lansberry said. “We played good defense, turned a couple double plays. Our kids have been playing better and better as the summer has gone on. And that has kept us in some games.”
The Chiefs tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to back-to-back bases loaded walks to Morgen Billotte and Hunter Rumsky.
Irvin led off the frame with a base hit, Anthony Lopez drew a 1-out walk and Cole Bloom was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Billotte’s bases-loaded walk chased Knarr from the mound. He was replaced by Rick Clark, who walked Rumsky on four pitches before getting a groundout and a strikeout to get out of the jam and force extra innings.
Both teams went down in order in the eighth, but Sykesville batted around in the ninth after Elensky came off the mound.
A 2-run double from Devon Walker and a RBI double by Price, along with run-scoring singles from Mowrey and Felix helped the Senators seize control, taking an 11-4 advantage to the bottom of the ninth.
Rumsky belted an RBI double in the home half of the ninth to finalize the scoring.
Irvin and Bloom led the Chiefs with two hits each.
Mowrey and Devon Walker both collected three hits for the Senators. Felix and Ryan Walker added two each.
Sykesville—11
Mowrey 5331, Herzing ss 4000, D. Walker 2b 5233, Price 3b 5112, Felix 1b 5022, Frano c 4100, R. Walker dh 3220, Knarr p 0000, Clark p 0000, Olinger rf 3111, Foster lf 3101, Uberti ph-lf 1000. Totals: 38-11-12-10.
Clearfield—5
Elensky p-2b 5010, Lopez ss 3100, Bloom c-rf 4120, Billotte cf-p 3001, Hu. Rumsky 2b-lf 4012, H. Bumbarger 1b 4010, Wriglesworth pr 0000, Quick rf-c 5110, Mikesell lf-cf 3110, Ha. Rumsky ph 1000, Irvin 3b 4020, C. Bumbarger pr 0100. Totals: 36-5-9-3.
Score by Innings
Sykesville 201 100 007—11 12 2
Clearfield 000 020 201— 5 9 2
Errors—Price 2; Bumbarger, Lopez. LOB—Sykesville 4, Clearfield 10. DP—Sykesville 2, Clearfield 2. 2B—Felix, Olinger, D. Walker, Price; Elensky, Hu. Rumsky. SAC—Herzing. HBP—Lopez (by Knarr), Bloom (by Knarr). SB—Mowrey 2. WP—Knarr. PB—Frano.
Pitching
Sykesville: Knarr—6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Clark—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—8 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Billotte—1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Lopez—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Clark. LP—Billotte.