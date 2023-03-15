HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team is on a bit of a youth movement under second-year head coach Joe Vereshack after losing six players to graduation and returning just one senior to the team.
The Damsels lost Jaley Agans, Regan Domanick, Abby Gilson, Madeline Gresh, Justise Hertlein and Madyson Philhower to graduation after last year’s 5-10 campaign. The group was a large portion of the starting lineup and Gilson and Gresh were two of the bigger cogs on offense with the bat. Gresh hit .395 with three home runs, while Gilson, a second-team Progressland all-star, batted .386 with three homers and 21 runs scored.
“We lost a few keys players that are going to be hard to replace, especially Gilson in center and Gresh at first,” Vereshack said.
But Mo Valley does have six returning letterwinners on the squad led by lone senior Makenzie Daniels, a Progressland first-team all-star shortstop who hit .564 with five home runs, 21 run scored and 21 RBIs.
Juniors Ella Berg, Kate Fox, Tessa Martin, Carly Robison and Madison McCoy make up the rest of the returners that Vershack is counting on this season. Martin batted .385 while seeing starts at catcher, center field and second base.
“I expect a lot from my returners, especially my senior leader Makenzie Daniel,” he said. “She’s pretty much the backbone of the team right now, holding the girls together and bringing the young girls along real well. I expect a lot out of her this year.”
McCoy is also a key returner after starting nine of the Damsels 15 games last season in the circle and appearing in one more. She pitched five complete games and had a record of 3-7. She’ll get help this year from freshman Annabeth Anderson.
“We’re going to have options in the circle this year with McCoy returning and Anderson moving up,” Vereshack said. “she has a strong, young arm and she’ll see a lot of time in the field and in the circle. I’m very excited about that.”
Outside of the six letterwinners, Mo Valley has no varsity experience as the rest of the squad are either freshmen or first-year players at Mo Valley. That group includes sophomores Brianna Boring and Courtney Selvage and freshmen Anderson, Leah Martin, Kylee O’Donnell, Eva Robison and Mya Walstrom.
That means the Damsels are still battling for starting positions and who bats where in the lineup is still up in the air.
“I don’t have any sort of lineup right now that’s set in stone,” Vereshack said. “We’re still working that out in practice. But I’ve got a young team that is very athletic and very willing to learn my way of playing the game. I’m very excited to get it rolling and see what happens.”
As for goals, Vereshack has plenty he’d like the team to improve upon this year, which he ultimately hopes leads to a postseason berth.
“We want to make District 6 playoffs. We also have some team goals in place to double the amount of hits and halve the errors,” he said. “The girls are starting to get a handle on things. They are all going to mesh real well by the start of the season.”
Mo Valley opens on the road March 23 at Bellwood-Antis.
Roster
Senior
*Makenzie Daniel.
Juniors
*Ella Berg, *Kate Fox, *Tessa Martin, *Carly Robison.
Sophomores
Briana Boring, *Madison McCoy, Courtney Selvage.
Freshmen
Annabeth Anderson, Leah Martin, Kylee O’Donnell, Eva Robison, Mya Walstrom.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
23—at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m. 28—West Branch. 30—Mount Union. 31—at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.
April
3—at Conemaugh Valley. 4—at Glendale. 6—at Homer-Center. 10—at Penns Valley. 12—at Juniata Valley. 13—Williamsburg. 18—Curwensville. 20—Bellwood-Antis. 24—Purchase Line. 25—at West Branch. 27—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m.
May
1—Cambria Heights. 2—Glendale. 4—Juniata Valley. 8—at Curwensville. 9—at Williamsburg.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted