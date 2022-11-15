As the snow continues to come down outside the office, I’m sitting here at my desk absolutely livid at the PIAA.
How an organization that says it has student-athlete’s best interests in mind, then proceeds to put them in danger is beyond me.
With the impending weather approaching on Tuesday morning, the PIAA canceled all its soccer and field hockey semifinals. But they still wanted to play the volleyball games. I guess since they were inside, we could pretend the weather wasn’t bad.
At noon, with the snow coming down at a quick pace, the West Branch administration reached out to the PIAA about the game’s status.
After all, it was a two-plus hour drive on the interstate for the Lady Warriors and close to a two-hour drive for Sacred Heart Academy out of Bryn Mawr to play their Class A semifinal at Hazelton High School.
The PIAA chose to keep the volleyball games, including West Branch’s, on past the time both teams would have left.
In fact, the Lady Warriors were just 20 miles from Hazelton when they got the call saying the game was off.
That’s absolutely absurd. And you should be ashamed of yourselves PIAA.
After cancelling, they told West Branch, the school could have asked not to play and possibly forced a postponement.
Yeah, that’s basically just trying to offload the blame on to the schools.
But no, this one is all on the PIAA.
Interstate 80 was down to a 55 mph by noon, then went down to 45 mph by the time I left my house in Clearfield at 2ish. The interstate wasn’t even plowed in either lane and we were going significantly under the 45 mph limit.
I had a car slide off the road behind me and several others who had issues staying in between the non-existent lines.
I made the decision to get off at Kylertown and come back to Clearfield and watch the game on the NHFS Network. I’m a grown adult and can do that.
Unfortunately, many others didn’t have that choice, including our girls, coaches and their families who wouldn’t miss a state semifinal for the world.
That’s where the PIAA should have stepped in.
With all ticketing done online now, they weren’t losing a penny to move this game to another day.
They knew how bad the interstate was. One look at pa511.org would have told them it was getting worse by the minute.
So what did they do?
Put a bunch of lives in danger only to tell them to turn around 20 miles from Hazelton High School and drive right back through the terrible weather again.
Shame on you, PIAA.