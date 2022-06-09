PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Beech Creek 4-2 on Wednesday at the Don Woomer Baseball Complex.
Beech Creek scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning with two outs.
Philipsburg pitcher Owen Graham walked the first batter, but then got two quick outs.
A wild pitch and an RBI single scored one of the runs, while the other scored after a delayed double steal.
But Graham got out of the frame with a long flyout to center to end the threat.
“The first inning they scrapped a couple of runs together,” said Phils head coach John White. “Owen pitched extremely well. He started out with his location up a little high. But he dialed in and kept the ball low. Beech Creek squared up some balls, but they were right at our outfielders.
“That double play in the third cleaned up a mess too. But I am very happy with the way Owen pitched.”
Philipsburg got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first, as Parker White singled then came home on a triple by Zack Tiracorda.
The game stayed 2-1 for the next four and a half innings.
Graham allowed two runners on in the third inning, but the Phils turned a 4-6-3 double play to get him out of the jam.
Beech Creek’s best chance to score came in the top of the sixth inning.
Graham hit the first batter before getting a fly out to right. He then allowed a single and hit another batter to load the bases.
With Graham approaching 100 pitches, Coach White made the decision to bring on Zach Witherow to try and work out of the jam.
Witherow did just that, striking out the first batter he faced before getting the next one to pop up to short.
“Zach came in a really tight spot,” Coach White said. “One out, bases loaded, here you go. I can’t commend these guys enough. I am fortunate enough to watch Philipsburg-Osceola year round. These guys reached out to me early about playing legion, so I started watching them in the paper and watching them on MaxPreps just to see what they were doing.
“So I followed Owen, Zack, Witherow and Kitko. It’s just great to see these guys come together. You wonder how they are going to jell and the first time we got together, they all fit right in.
“They fill some holes with some of the guys we didn’t bring in from Philipsburg, so overall I couldn’t be more happier than the way they get together.”
Philipsburg started its rally in the bottom of the frame, as Ben Gustkey was hit by a pitch in the helmet with one out.
White and Tiracorda drew back-to-back walks to load the bases against Beech Creek’s fourth pitcher of the game.
Michael Kitko hit a long, fly ball to left, which was caught. Gustkey tagged up and scored easily.
The left fielder attempted to throw out White, who was going back to second, but the ball was overthrown and rolled out of play near the first-base fence.
White took off and scored standing up, while Tiracorda also came around when he noticed the first baseman holding the ball and slid home safely to make it 4-2.
“Tiracorda was like a gazelle,” said Coach White. “I was talking to our third base coach Storm Smith and he said after the sac fly he looked and Zack was already halfway to third. He made a great read on the fly ball that they decided to hold.”
Beech Creek changed pitchers again, but this time they were able to get the third out.
Witherow headed out for the final inning, getting two ground outs and a strikeout to set the final at 4-2.
Philipsburg (1-0) heads to Juniata Valley tonight.
Beech Creek—2
Helms c 2110, Fravel c 1000, Houtz ss 1000, Johnson 1b-p-1b 3010, McCloskey rf 3111, Stover p-3b 2010, Schlesinger 3b-1b-p 2010, Foltz cf-p-cf 2010, Welshans lf 3000, Corter 2b 2000, Grenninger eh 3000. Totals: 25-2-5-1.
Philipsburg—4
Gustkey c 2100, White ss 2210, Tiracorda cf 2111, Kitko 1b 2001, C. Hahn 3b 2000, B. Hahn rf 3010, Witherow eh-p 3000, Graham p-eh 2010, Coudriet 2b 2000, Prestash lf 0000, DeSimone dh 1000. Totals: 21-4-4-2.
Score by Innings
Beech Creek 200 000 0—2 5 2
Philipsburg 100 003 x—4 4 1
Errors—Corter, Welshans. B. Hahn. LOB—Beech Creek 7, Philipsburg 5. DP—Philipsburg 1. 2B—Foltz. 3B—Tiracorda. SF—Kitko. HBP—Houtz, Stover. Gustkey, C. Hahn. SB—Houtz, McCloskey 2, Stover. PO—Helms (by Graham).
Pitching
Beech Creek: Stover—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Johnson—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Houtz—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Foltz—2/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. 1/3 IP, Schelsinger—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Graham—5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Witherow—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Foltz.