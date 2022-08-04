MORGANTOWN, WV — Baserunners often don't realize what a dangerous position they are in once they reach against Philipsburg.
Host Morgantown, WV, found that out the hard way on Wednesday night, as the Phils picked off three runners, including one at second, en route to a 5-1 victory in the Mid-Atlantic Regional at Dale Miller Field.
The pickoff move, usually utilized by a left-handed pitcher — in this case Philipsburg's Owen Graham — has been the bread and butter move for Post #437 this postseason.
All of the Phils pitchers have the ability to do it, but Graham has become a master of it. The hybrid stance he uses allows him to get a quick throw off to first without many baserunners knowing what's going on.
"Nobody talks about the pickoff move, but my goodness, these two West Branch kids (Graham and Tiracorda) have pickoff moves that are special," said Phils' manager John White. "He knows it. He walks a guy, he knows he is going over to first. It's fun to watch him do it. The guys always have an over/under on it and how many he'll get."
But the move isn't totally utilized by just the pitchers. Catcher Nathan Gustkey also has a quick arm. He likes to get in on the action as well.
That's what happened on Wednesday, as the Phils headed to the bottom of the first inning scoreless against the hosts.
Graham struck out the first two Post #2 batters before allowing a double to Aaron Forbes.
But Forbes didn't last long. In fact, after the first pitch to the next batter — a strike — Gustkey reared up from his catcher position and threw a laser throw down to second, where after a short rundown, Forbes was tagged out.
Morgantown did get on the board in the bottom of the second. Zach Brennen tripled when his fly ball got lost in the lights.
A ground out by Tommy Montague scored Brennen to make it 1-0.
Domenic Colasante then singled on the first pitch he saw.
After a fly out by Eli Boggs, Graham threw over non-shalantly to first.
He then threw a ball to the batter, before taking the next one and firing off to first, catching Colasante way off the bag, where he was tagged out by first baseman Michael Kitko, to end the inning.
The third inning also featured a pickoff, and an out related to a pickoff.
Park Croyle walked and tried to stay close to first. On what looked to be a hit and run, Croyle dove back into first, thinking he was being picked off.
But Graham had thrown towards the batter, who grounded the ball back to him. Graham missed second, but center fielder Zack Tiracorda was coming in to cover and was able to scoop the ball and throw to shortstop Parker White to get Croyle, who after getting back up ran to second.
A flyout by Jacob Kennell gave the Phils their second out of the inning.
Graham wasn't done yet. He set his sights on Kayson Nealy, who had hit the grounder that erased Croyle from the base paths.
Graham caught Nealy leaning and threw over to Kitko, who threw to White after Nealy took off for second, easily tagging him for the third out.
"The kid is great," said White. "He is a bulldog. He just comes out and throws strikes.
"We kept him under 80 in case we need him. Everything worked out as planned."
The Phils tied the game up in the top of the fourth inning, as Nathan Gustkey was hit by a Caleb Cottle pitch.
A single by Kitko moved him to second before Cottle got two quick pop ups.
Zach Witherow lined a ball into right, allowing Gustkey to score from second and tie it at 1-1.
Graham sat Post #2 down in order in the bottom of the inning, getting the Phils back up to the plate quickly.
Ben Gustkey reached on an error to lead off the frame, before Tanner Kephart drew a walk.
White put down a perfect bunt, which the pitcher let roll halfway up the third-base line, staying fair.
With the bases loaded and one out, Kitko stepped up to the plate. He took a full count pitch and line it over the pitcher's head into center, allowing both Gustkey and Kephart to score.
With two outs, Tiracorda took a full count pitch of his own and shot in to center field, plating both White and Kitko to give the Phils a 5-1 advantage.
"We had a big fifth inning," White said. "The guys just seemed a little tight, especially after the fly ball we lost in the lights to give up the run.
"We got a little spark with that bunt and things just turn. We had big hits from Witherow (in the fourth to tie it), Kitko and Tiracorda. We had some timely hits and got loose and just had fun."
Graham got out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth, getting a fly out and two grounders to strand two runners.
Cottle lifted with two outs in the sixth, as Aidan Frambach came on to strike out the last batter to end the inning.
Tiracorda started the sixth with Graham at 74 pitches, keeping him eligible for Saturday if he is needed.
Tiracorda allowed just one base runner on catcher's interference before getting the next three batters out. He did attempt to pick off the runner, but the ball was dropped at first on what would have been the fourth pick off of the game.
He followed the same principal in the bottom of the seventh, getting three strikeouts to end it and give the Phils the 5-1 win.
"We keep saying, 'why not us?'," White said. "They aren't overthinkers. They are sitting here worrying about who they play.
"We don't look like any teams down here. All of these teams are well outfitted and have four or five uniforms. They have bigger kids. But it doesn't matter, we are who we are and we are proud of that."
Philipsburg plays Chesapeake, VA this evening at 7 p.m.
Philipsburg Post 437—5
Kephart lf 3110, White ss 3120, N. Gusktey c 3100, Kitko 1b 3122, C. Hahn 3b 4000, Tiracorda cf-p 4012, Witherow dh 4012, Graham p 0000, DeSimone cf 0000, Coudriet 2b 3000, B. Gustkey rf 3100. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
Morgantown Post 2—1
Kennell lf 3000, Thomas ss 3000, Forbes 3b 3010, Brennen rf 3110, Montague dh 3001, Colasante 1b 2020, Boggs 2b 3000, Croyle c 1000, Nealy cf 2000, Cottle p 0000, Frombach p 0000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 000 140 0—5 8 1
Morgantown 010 000 0—1 4 2
Errors—N. Gustkey. Thomas, Forbes. LOB—Philipsburg 7, Morgantown 3. DP—Philipsburg 1, Morgantown 1. 2B—Forbes. 3B—Brennen. HBP—N. Gustkey (by Cottle). Colasante (by Graham). PO—Forbes (by N. Gustkey), Colasante (by Graham), Nealy (by Graham). WP—Cottle.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Graham—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Tiracorda—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Morgantown: Cottle—5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Frombach—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Cottle.