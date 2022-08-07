MORGANTOWN, WV — The Philipsburg American Legion Post #437 baseball team’s magical run ended one game short of a chance to play for the championship at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday.
The Phils fell in heartbreaking fashion, 3-2, on an eighth inning homer to Frederick, MD.
Post 11 went on to fall to Chesapeake, VA, in the championship game 12-2 in six innings.
Philipsburg was without manager John White, who was serving a one-game suspension due to a pitching infraction in Friday’s game.
TJ Wildman, the team’s first base coach, was acting manager.
“We fought hard to the end, some things didn’t go our way and that’s baseball,” Wildman said. “We played great defense and we even hit too, but we just couldn’t piece anything together and score a lot of runs, and that’s just baseball.”
The Phils continued to show why they were one of the top teams in the country, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on Frederick in the second inning.
Zack Tiracorda reached on a one-out single. He moved to third on two wild pitches, before coming home on a Nick Coudriet single.
Ben Gustkey brought Coudriet around with a single of his own to make it 2-0.
Philipsburg left runners stranded at second and third, something that would come back to hurt them late.
Frederick cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth, as Kyle Sanger reached on a single before being plated on a fielder’s choice from Drew DeSanto.
Philipsburg starter Zach Witherow kept his pitch count low, as his defense helped him get out of jams.
Parker White made one of those defensive gems in the bottom of the fifth, barehanding a ball to get the out.
Post 11 tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, as Kade Linton hit a solo homer over the left-field fence to make it 2-2.
Philipsburg had a good chance to score in the top of the seventh, putting runners on first and third with two outs. But Luke Chappell, who came on in relief for Drew DeSanto after he ran out of pitches in the inning, got out of it with a fly ball.
The Phils stranded 11 runners in the game.
“We played unselfish baseball yet again by bunting a lot to get runners in scoring position and we just couldn’t get them in,” Wildman said. “Baseball isn’t gonna go your way all the time.”
Philipsburg got another huge defensive play in the bottom of the seventh, as Tanner Kephart threw out a runner at home for what would have been the game winner.
Kephart also threw out a runner in the state title game.
Post #437 had two more baserunners in the top of the eighth, but another long fly ball to center was caught for the third out.
Witherow quickly got the first out of the eighth inning before Linton took a 2-2 pitch over the left-center field to end it in walkoff fashion 3-2.
“One guy beat us today,” White said. “If you would of told me our season would end by a guy tying it up hitting a Witherow slider out and then a few innings later hitting another ZW slider out to walk it off...I would have laughed it off.
“It was definitely difficult for me to watch from the outside the fence as I want to be there with my players,” he said. “TJ did a great job, I wouldn’t have changed any call made. Zach pitched a gem, and was backed by some great plays in the field.
“Parker had two web gems at short and Tanner made another throw from left to save a game winning run.”
Philipsburg ended its run as Pennsylvania State Champions, Region 7 Champions, Central Penn League Champions and Mid-Atlantic Regional qualifiers with a 27-5 record.
“This ride has been nothing but amazing to be a part of and I’m proud of every single kid on the team,” Wildman said. “Every good thing comes to an end and this was historic.
“The greatest legion baseball team to come out of Philipsburg and I was just lucky to be a part of it. This team will go down in history. We were the smallest area to pull from down there and we made it that far. I can say for all of the coaches this season that it has just been awesome to watch. It’s all the players. They deserve all of the credit. They put in the hard work on the field.”
White agreed.
“As for it ending, I told the guys in the huddle after the game there shouldn’t be a single head down. There has been so much pride and joy brought to the community because of them,” White said.
“The level of baseball we were able to play for so long was incredible and they have set a standard for our program moving forward that they will forever be a part of.
“All the hardware we gathered this year, the medals, trophies, pins, and plaques are great. We can call ourselves State Champions, which very few athletes get to do...that’s all great and well deserved. The best part of all of this is yet to come for all of us, these guys will run into one another 10, 20, 50 years from now and they will have these memories to talk about. They have yet to fully understand what they accomplished and in time that will happen for them.
“We are truly a family!”
Philipsburg—2
Kepahrt lf 4010, White ss 3010, N. Gustkey c 3010, Kitko 1b 4020, C. Hahn 3b 3000, Tiracorda cf 4110, Witherow p 3010, Coudriet 2b 4121, B. Gustkey rf 3011. Totals: 21-2-10-2.
Frederick—3
Yammarino lf 4000, Sanger cf 4110, Linton c 3222, Thomas 1b 3010, Orr 2b 3010, D. DeSanto p-rf 3011, R. DeSanto rf 2000, Chappell p 1000, Keepers 3b 3010, MacDonald ss 3010. Totals: 29-3-8-3.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 020 000 00—2 10 0
Frederick 000 101 01—3 8 0
LOB—Philipsburg 11, Frederick 5. DP—Frederick 1. 2B—Keepers. 3B—D. DeSanto. HR—Linton 2, (solo, 6th and solo, 8th). SAC—White, C. Hahn.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Witherow—7 1/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Frederick: D. DeSanto—6+ IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO. Chappell—2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Chappell. LP—Witherow.