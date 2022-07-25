BOYERTOWN — In the 24 hours leading up to Philipsburg’s opening game at the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament in Boyertown, the Phils had a little bit of stress.
First, the team hotel wasn’t up to standards and several teams, including Philipsburg, were moved to a new hotel.
Then, a group of players who had spent the last week on a school trip in England didn’t get to the hotel until 2 a.m. after a late flight into Dulles Airport in Washington D.C.
With all that going on, Post 437 starter Owen Graham didn’t even get the news he was going to be starting the team’s opening game with Greater Pittston until late Friday night.
But the lefty headed to the mound and did what he does best, throwing one of his best games of the season in a 7-1 victory over Post 477 at Bear Stadium in the tournament’s opening game.
“Owen did fantastic,” said Philipsburg manager John White. “I broke the news to him after we switched hotels. We had a mad scramble there to switch and it was crazy. He didn’t even know he was pitching until 8:30 or 9.
“He pretty much told me, ‘Good choice.’ I knew right there he would be ready to go. He pitched extremely well. He had a handful of pitches left in the seventh and we thought about bringing Zack on to start the inning, but he said, ‘No I want it.’ So I wasn’t taking him out.
“He has pitched well for us all year. He went out and got the W.”
On an extremely hot day, Graham methodically plowed through batter after batter.
He did get some great defense behind him as well, with the Phils turning a double play and two gems in the outfield.
Graham sat Post 477 down in order in the first inning, before getting that double play in the second inning. Devin Markert singled, before Ethan Elmes smacked a grounder right at shortstop Parker White. White flipped the ball to Nick Coudriet, who then threw to Michael Kitko at first for a textbook 6-4-3 play.
The third inning featured another baserunner for Greater Pittston, after Jason Weidl reached on a one-out walk.
But he didn’t stay on base long, as Graham picked him off with what has become a signature move. He then struck out the batter to end the inning.
Philipsburg finally got to Post 477 starter Hunter Lawall in the bottom of the third inning.
Nick Coudriet worked a six-pitch walk, before Denny Prestash got a four-pitch free pass.
A perfectly-placed bunt by Tanner Kephart moved the runners into scoring position.
Parker White hit a grounder to second, allowing Coudriet to score to give Philipsburg a 1-0 lead.
The Phils added three more runs in the fifth inning.
Once again it was the bottom of the order that got things started.
Coudriet singled, before Prestash drew a walk.
Kephart then put down another sacrifice, but the ball bounced right to Lawall, who instead of throwing to first, tried to get the lead runner. The ball sailed wide of third, allowing Coudriet to hustle to third and leaving the bases loaded for White.
White reached on an error by the third baseman, plating Coudriet. Prestash came home on an RBI groundout by Nathan Gustkey before Kephart came sliding home on a dropped second strike.
With a 4-0 lead, Graham was cruising through the Greater Pittston lineup.
The only blemish came in the sixth.
Post 477’s Evan Melberger reached on a single. He was almost picked off and got in a rundown, but made it to second base safely.
He moved to third on a groundout.
Graham struck out the next batter, but the ball was dropped. Nathan Gustkey tried to tag Markert, but missed and his throw down to first sailed over Kitko’s head, allowing Melberger to score.
The unearned run made it 4-1.
The Phils got that run back, plus two more in the bottom of the sixth, chasing Lawall from the mound in the process.
Ben Gustkey reached on a leadoff walk. He moved to second on a successful sacrifice bunt by Coudriet.
Lawall struck out Prestash, but Kephart singled again, plating Coudriet.
White received a free pass, as Lawall reached his pitch limit.
Greater Pittston brought on Markert in relief where he allowed another single, this time by Nathan Gustkey, which scored Kephart.
Philipsburg made it 7-1 when Colby Hahn worked a bases-loaded walk, bringing home White.
Graham went out for the final inning. He allowed a single to Skutack before reaching his pitch limit.
Tiracorda came on to get the final three outs, striking out two and picking off Skutack to set the final 7-1.
“I told these guys after the game that was one of the best games I have ever been involved with,” Coach White said. “It was a pressure situation with it being the state tournament, and these guys were loose. They played 100 percent selfless today.
“We asked guys to bunt numerous times to move a runner up and they did the job. They didn’t complain, they just did the job. That small stuff works.
“I can’t be more prouder of this group of kids. They are just something special and I’m just glad I am along for the ride. “
SUNDAY
Philipsburg 4, Paxton 2
The Phils faced a formidable opponent on Sunday in the winner’s bracket. Paxton Legion finished as the state runner-up after a 4-3 loss to Norchester last year.
Nine players were back from that team, which got revenge on the champs on Saturday, sending them to the loser’s bracket with a late win.
But Philipsburg sent their ace to the mound on Sunday and got some offense from a pair of brothers to upend the Region 4 champs 4-2.
Michael Kitko tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. Zach Witherow came on to get the final two outs and earn the save.
“We as coaches started discussing pitching strategy for todays game as soon as yesterdays game was over and we didn’t come to a conclusion until today around 11 a.m.,” said Coach White. “Kitko was the guy getting the ball and he did not disappoint.
“Again, just like the story has been all year, we knew he would get us deep into the game and we’d have Witherow ready to close the door. I love it when a plan works.”
Nathan and Ben Gustkey had six of the Phils’ seven hits on the day.
“As to the offense again playing for the first run has been our plan and getting that run in the top of the first just settled everyone down,” said Coach White. “Nathan is starting to see the ball much better and we’ve simplified everyone’s approach to making good contact and I feel he committed to that and it’s working for him.
“I can’t say that I was surprised by Ben going 3-for-3 today. We knew he was going to give us some good at bats and find a way on base and a he really came through today giving us a spark when we got the two back that we gave up in he fourth. It can’t get much better down here. These kids are really having fun and that can be really dangerous!!!!”
Philipsburg got on the board in the top of the first as Parker White reached on an error then came home on another error to make it 1-0.
The Phils added a run on a third error, as Nick Coudriet walked, moved to second on a single into right by Ben Gustkey before coming home on a single by Nathan Gustkey to make it 2-0.
The Region 4 champs tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Zach Radzik singled into center with one out. David Shroyer added a two-out single before Alex Yarrish tripled, bringing home both runs.
Kitko got out of the jam with a fly ball to right, keeping the game tied and stranding Shroyer at third.
The Phils didn’t waste time getting the runs back, as Nathan Gustkey led off with a single. Kitko reached on catcher’s interference before Colby Hahn beat out an infield single to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Parker Scaife grounded out, plating Nathan Gustkey.
Nick Coudriet walked to reload the bases for Ben Gustkey, who singled into right, scoring Kitko.
Paxton put runnners on in the sixth and seventh, but Kitko was able to get out of the jam in the sixth, while Witherow came on to get the final two outs to set the final at 4-2.
Philipsburg plays the winner of Falls/Boyertown tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. weather pending.
Paxton’s game with Region 8 champ Wilcox was moved up to 10:45 a.m. due to the forecast. Wilcox was an 8-1 winner over Blackhawk in eight innings.
Saturday’s Game
Greater Pittston—1
Melberger cf 3110, Paczewski ss 3000, Lawall p 3000, Markert 1b-p 3010, Elmes 3b-lf 3000, Skutack rf 2010, Connors c 3010, Supey lf 1000, Mehal ph-3b 1000, Wiedl 2b 1000. Totals: 23-1-4-0.
Philipsburg—7
Kephart lf 3221, White ss 2102, N. Gustkey c 3012, Kitko 1b 3000, C. Hahn 3b 3001, Tiracorda cf-p 4000, Witherow dh 2000, B. Gustkey dh 0100, Graham p 0000, DeSimone cf 0000, Coudriet 2b 1210, Prestash rf 1100. Totals: 22-7-4-6.
Score by Innings
Greater Pittston 000 001 0—1 4 3
Philipsburg 001 033 x—7 4 1
Errors—Paczewski, Lawall, Connors. N. Gustkey. LOB—Greater Pittston 4, Philipsburg 8. DP—Philipsburg 1. SAC—Kephart, White, Coudriet. SB—Melberger. PO—Wiedl (by Graham), Skutack (by Tiracorda). HBP—Kitko (by Markert). WP—Lawall.
Pitching
Greater Pittston: Lawall—5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO. Markert—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Graham—6+ IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Tiracorda—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Lawall.
Sunday’s Game
Philipsburg—4
Kephart lf 4000, White ss 4100, N. Gustkey c 4131, Kitko p-1b 4100, C. Hahn 3b 3010, Tiracorda cf 4000, Scaife 1b 4000, Witherow p 0000, Coudriet 2b 2100, B. Gustkey rf 3031. Totals: 32-4-7-2.
Paxton—2
Long rf 3000, Gill ss 3000, Keane 3b-cf 4000, Radzik 1b 3120, Foltz lf 3000, Shroyer c 2110, Yarrish cf-p 2112, Dorris p-3b 3000, Paul 3b 0000, Kalinoski 2b 2010. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 110 020 0—4 7 0
Paxton 000 200 0—2 5 3
Errors—Gill, Shroyer, Kalinoski. LOB—Philipsburg 8, Paxton 6. DP—Paxton 1. 3B—Yarrish.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Kitko—6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Witherow—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Paxton: Dorris—5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Yarrish—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Dorris. S—Witherow.