MORGANTOWN, WV — The Philipsburg Phils have been unable to catch a break when it comes to their games starting on time.
The Phils have had four games delayed either by extra innings, lightning delays or weather delays.
That was the case on Thursday night, as Philipsburg was scoreless and up to bat against Chesapeake, VA in a winner’s bracket game.
Lightning and bad weather in the area postponed the game until Friday morning.
The Phils didn’t have their best stuff on Friday against Chesapeake, falling 10-0.
But the Pennsylvania champs rallied back on Friday afternoon, topping South Charleston 6-3 behind a 10-strikeout performance from Michael Kitko to stay alive in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament.
To get past Saturday, however, the Phils will have to do so without manager John White, who was cited for an infraction in the second game of the day when he tried to bring on Zack Tiracorda to pitch the seventh.
Tiracorda, who threw two innings of relief on Wednesday night, threw 55 pitches in the Chesapeake game in the morning.
White was under the impression that Tiracorda was available to pitch because both games occurred in the same day.
However, Tiracorda needed to be under 46 to pitch. The press box caught it and sent the tournament director to the field, along with the official scorer.
Since Tiracorda had already started to warm up, that is where the infraction occurred. White was tossed from the game and will serve a one-game suspension on Saturday.
First base coach T.J. Wildman will serve as manager for the Phils.
The Phils took the early lead on the West Virginia champs in that second game, scoring three in the top of the first.
Tanner Kephart reached on an error, before Parker White singled. A fly ball by Nathan Gustkey dropped in between two fielders and South Charleston was able to get Kephart after a late start to third.
Michael Kitko singled into left, bringing home White. A single by Colby Hahn plated Gustkey, while Kitko came home on the same play when the outfielder misplayed the ball.
Kitko cruised through the first two innings, before allowing a run in the third.
Tyson Burke doubled with one out and came home on a single by Garrett Comer to make it 3-1.
Kitko got out of the jam in the third with a groundout.
The Phils added a run in the top of the fourth as Colby Hahn reached on a two-base error. Tiracorda sacrificed him over to third before he was plated on a sacrifice fly by Parker Scaife, making it 4-1.
Philipsburg got two runs in the fifth thanks to RBI singles from Nathan Gustkey and Kitko, extending the lead to 6-1.
“As for the offense we went right back to that smallball, unselfish approach that we really preach it in the dugout and it worked,” White said. “It created chaos and we took advantage of some errors early with some timely hits. Then that just relaxed the kids and we went into every inning just playing for one more run.”
South Charleston added a second run in the sixth, as Jordan Mosley plated Isaac McCallister on a single to cut the lead to 6-2.
A double play helped Kitko get out of the frame. He threw his 107th pitch getting Caleb Nutter to ground out for the third out.
Kitko struck out 10 batters, allowing just two runs on four hits and one walk.
“Mike was just being Mike today,” White said. “We know who he is and it gave the whole team confidence going into the game. His fastball was jumping out of his hand today. He had a little trouble early establishing his curve ball, but once he figured that out, the hitters were off balance.”
South Charleston turned a double play in the top of the seventh, giving them one last shot in the bottom of the frame.
That’s where the pitching infraction occured. Eventually Denny Prestash came on to finish it out. He allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two to set the final at 6-3.
“Hats off to Denny coming in after a long confusing delay and get the final three,” White said.
Philipsburg plays Frederick, MD in an elimination game today at 1 p.m.
Game 8
Chesapeake, VA—10
Jones 2b 4211, Stuffel cf 4223, Smith dh 2112, Mason pr 0000, Newell lf 5021, Sigmon c 4110, Whitehurst 1b 2100, Valentin rf 4232, Evans 3b 4110, Holland ss 4010, McCrary p 0000, Hawley p 0000. Totals: 33-10-12-9.
Philipsburg—0
Kephart lf 2000, Emigh lf-p 1000, White ss 3010, N. Gustkey c 3000, Kitko 1b 3010, C. Hahn 3b 3010, Tiracorda cf-p 1000, Prestash lf-p 1010, Witherow p 0000, DeSimone cf 3010, Coudriet 2b 2000, Ivicic ph 1000, B. Gustkey rf 2000, B. Hahn rf 1000. Totals: 26-0-5-0.
Score by Innings
Chesapeake 000 602 2—10 12 2
Philipsburg 000 000 0— 0 5 2
Errors—Coudriet, N. Gustkey. McCrary 2. LOB—Chesapeake 9, Philipsburg 6. DP—Chesapeake 1. 2B—Smith, Sigmon, Valentin. HR—Stuffel (1 on, 6th). SAC—Tiracorda. SF—Stuffel. HBP—Stuffel 2. Kephart. CS—Newell (by N. Gustkey).
Pitching
Chesapeake: McCrary—6 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO. Hawley—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Witherow—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Tiracorda—3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Emigh—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—McCrary. LP—Tiracorda.
Game 10
Philipsburg—6
Kephart lf 4010, White ss 3220, N. Gustkey c 4111, Kitko p-1b 3122, C. Hahn 3b 3111, Tiracorda cf 2000, Scaife 1b 2001, Prestash p 0000, Coudriet 2b 3000, B. Gustkey rf 3100, Emigh rf 0000. Totals: 27-6-7-5.
South Charleston—3
Burke ss 4121, Ramsey lf 4000, Comer 2b 3011, McCallister cf 3100, Scarberry 1b 3000, Mosley rf 3011, Nutter 3b 3010, Perdue dh-p 2100, Gill c 3000, Cottrell p 0000. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 300 120 0—6 7 3
So. Charleston 001 001 1—3 5 4
Errors—White, Coudriet, N. Gustkey. Nutter 2, Burke, McCallister. DP—Philipsburg 1, South Charleston 1. 2B—Burke, Nutter. SAC—Tiracorda. SF—Scaife. SB—Comer, McCallister. Kephart.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Kitko—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
South Charleston: Cottrell—5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Perdue—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Cottrell.