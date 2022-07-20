BEDFORD — After losing to St. Michaels in pool play on Sunday, Philipsburg manager John White admitted he was thinking ahead to the next game when the Saints came back to score three runs in the sixth to get the win.

That didn’t happen on Tuesday, as the Phils defeated Bedford 6-1 before toppling Bushy Run 5-3 to win the Region 7 American Legion Tournament and advance to states, which begins on Saturday.

