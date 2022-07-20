BEDFORD — After losing to St. Michaels in pool play on Sunday, Philipsburg manager John White admitted he was thinking ahead to the next game when the Saints came back to score three runs in the sixth to get the win.
That didn’t happen on Tuesday, as the Phils defeated Bedford 6-1 before toppling Bushy Run 5-3 to win the Region 7 American Legion Tournament and advance to states, which begins on Saturday.
It is the first Region 7 title for Philipsburg since 2003, when it beat State College for the title.
“We got out of jams,” said Coach White. “That big bases-loaded double play (in the first inning against Bushy Run in the title game) got us out of a jam right out of the gate. It was a slugfest. It was a boxing match today. They punched us and we punched them back.
“We are the last one standing. We won the one-day season.”
After losing to St. Michael on Sunday, 3-2, the Phils topped Bushy Run 4-1 on Monday to capture the top seed in Pool B.
That set them up with host Bedford, which went 2-1 as the Pool A runner-up.
Philipsburg got started on the Canes early, as Parker White and Nathan Gustkey hit back-to-back singles.
Michael Kitko then took a 1-0 pitch from Bedford starter Calvin Iseminger and blasted it over the left-field fence to give the Phils a 3-0 lead.
That was pretty much all they needed, as Kitko was dominant on the mound once again.
Bedford did manage to eke out an unearned run against the hurler, who finished the game with 11 strikeouts.
Philipsburg also added some insurance runs in the top of the fifth, as Nick Coudriet singled and moved to second when Tanner Kephart drew a walk. Parker White put down a bunt, but it was misplayed and the catcher sent it sailing into the outfield, allowing two runs to score.
White later came home on a sacrifice fly by Gustkey to make it 6-1.
Kitko reached his pitch limit with two outs in the seventh, and the Phils brought on Owen Graham to relieve him.
Graham needed just one pitch to get the next batter to ground out to short to secure the 6-1 victory.
“What more can you say about this tournament,” said Coach White. “There were eight great teams here and we weeded them down to four. We prevailed. We played a real good Bedford team today. We outpitched them and we outstroked them.
“We got a big hit from Kitko to spark us and we rode that wave to the win.”
In the title game, Philipsburg saw a familiar foe in Bushy Run. The Beavers upended top seeded Latrobe 7-3 in eight innings.
The Phils sent Zach Witherow to the hill in the title tilt, which saw Philipsburg as the home team for the first time in the tournament.
Bushy Run led off the game with three straight singles, but Witherow was able to get a strikeout and third baseman Colby Hahn turned a 5-2 double play after stepping on third and throwing home to Gustkey to get Matt Lichota at the plate.
Witherow held the Beavers scoreless until the third inning, when Lichota reached after being hit by a pitch in the foot.
A double by Gavin Good moved him to third, where he was plated on a Tyler Freas single to make it 1-0.
Philipsburg finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth, as Kitko led off with a double, followed by back-to-back singles from Hahn and Zack Tiracorda.
Tiracorda’s liner into right brought round Kitko, while Hahn scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Kephart.
The Phils added a third run in the bottom of the fifth as Hahn hit his third single of the game. Tiracorda walked, while Witherow was hit in the arm by a pitch to load the bases.
Coudriet hit a grounder to the shortstop, which was misplayed, allowing Hahn to scamper home and give the Phils a 3-1 advantage.
Bushy Run finally got to Witherow in the top of the sixth, scoring two runs to tie the game.
After hitting his 94 pitch, White brought Graham on to face the top of the Beavers lineup.
He got a fielder’s choice, a flyout to left and strikeout to keep it at 3-3.
Philipsburg was not to be denied, however, as the Phils got their bats going again in the bottom of the sixth.
Kephart singled to start the frame, before White reached on an error.
A fielder’s choice by Gustkey saw Kephart tagged out at home, but another fielder’s choice by Hahn allowed White to score to give Philipsburg back the lead 4-3.
The Phils got an added run when Tiracorda smacked a single into center, plating Gustkey and staking the home team to a 5-3 lead.
Graham wasted little time getting to the celebration, sitting the Beavers down in order in the seventh, with two strikeouts and a grounder to second.
“We knew Bushy Run was going to come out and battle,” Coach White said. “We had just seen them yesterday. We weren’t taking anything for granted.
“But we had our decked stacked. We had Kitko to go. We knew with him out there, we had a real good shot to get to the championship.
“And we had the upmost confidence with Witherow and Graham. They have pitched well for us all year.”
Philipsburg will play Region 5 winner Greater Pittston on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Bear Stadium in Boyertown.
Semifinals
Philipsburg—6
Kephart lf 4100, White ss 3210, N. Gustkey c 3121, Kitko p-1b 3123, C. Hahn rf-3b 3010, Tiracorda cf 3000, Witherow 3b 3010, Ivicic pr 0000, Prestash rf 0000, Scaife 1b 3010, Graham p 0000, Coudriet 2b 3110. Totals: 28-6-9-4.
Bedford—1
Whysong cf 3010, Shaw lf-3b 2000, Lazor ss 3010, Iseminger p-1b 2000, Mellott 3b-p 2000, Emerick 2b 1000, Chamberlain 2b 1000, Huxta c 3110, Mickle 1b-lf 3000, Weyandt rf 2000. Totals: 22-1-3-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 300 030 0—6 9 1
Bedford 001 000 0—1 3 1
Errors—Huxta. Scaife. LOB—Philipsburg 5, Bedford 4. DP—Philipsburg 1, Bedford 1. HR—Kitko (2 on, 1st). SAC—White. SF—N. Gustkey. SB—C. Hahn. CS—Shaw (by N. Gustkey).
Pitching
Philipsburg: Kitko—6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO. Graham—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bedford: Iseminger—6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Mellott—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—Iseminger.
Championship Game
Bushy Run—3
Lichota rf-cf 2110, Sabol cf-p 4021, Good lf-rf 4020, Fontana 3b-p-1b 4010, Freas p-3b 4011, Hoffman ss 4000, Septak 1b 2000, Monroe ph 1000, Heilman pr-rf-lf 1100, Temple c 3100, Birosak 2b 3021. Totals: 32-3-9-3.
Philipsburg—5
Kephart lf 3011, White ss 4100, N. Gustkey c 4100, Kitko 1b 4120, C. Hahn 3b 4131, Tiracorda cf 3122, Witherow p 2000, Graham p 1000, Coudriet 2b 3010, Prestash rf 2000. Totals: 30-5-9-4.
Score by Innings
Bushy Run 001 002 0—3 3 3
Philipsburg 000 212 x—5 9 2
Errors—Temple, Hoffman 2. White, C. Hahn. LOB—Bushy Run 10, Philipsburg 11. DP—Bushy Run 1, Philipsburg 1. 2B—Good. Kephart, Kitko. HBP—Lichota (by Witherow). Witherow (by Fontana).
Pitching
Bushy Run: Freas—3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Fontana—1 1/3 IP< 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Sabol—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg: Witherow—5+ IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO. Graham—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Sabol.