BOYERTOWN –At the start of the year, the Philipsburg Legion team had a new manager and several new players from Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch.
By Wednesday night, that team which became a family over the last two months, dogpiled on top of each other as they clinched their first-ever Pennsylvania American Legion state title at Bear Stadium in Boyertown with a 1-0 victory over the hosts.
“They are all family,” said Manager John White. “I’ve said numerous times this season how these kids jell together.
“We have guys from all the schools rooming together and they are running around laughing and acting like they’ve been together their entire lives.
“This just solidfies that. These guys are going to have this memory for the rest of their lives.
“I’m just glad I could orchestrate it and make it work. It isn’t just us, it’s all the coaches that have had these boys the last 15 years. I was thinking about that last night. So many different coaches and different all-star coaches have had these boys and that is the epitome of that moment right now.”
Zack Tiracorda tossed a complete-game shut out, allowing just five hits while striking out seven to earn the win.
Tiracorda also knocked in the lone run.
For his efforts, he was named the tournament MVP.
Philipsburg went down in order in the top of the first as Boyertown starter Colin Eisenhard needed just 11 pitches to get through the innning.
The Phils broke through in the top of the second, as Michael Kitko led off with a double into left field.
Colby Hahn singled to move him to third before Tiracorda singled into left to plate him and make it 1-0.
Philipsburg, which fell to Boyertown 1-0 on Tuesday, then rode Tiracorda and excellent defense to the end.
Boyertown put runners on first and third with no outs in the bottom of the second, but Tiracorda struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
The Bears got another runner on in the bottom of the third, as Peyton Moyer reached on a walk.
But Moyer got picked off as Tiracorda caught him leaning off first. The rundown ended with Nick Coudriet tagging Moyer out.
Tiracorda then struck out the next batter to end the inning.
After Eisenhard sat the Phils down in order again, Boyertown put runners on first and hird with one out.
Tyler Hoffman hit a hard, long fly ball to the left-field territory. Philipsburg’s Tanner Kephart caught the ball on a dead run before unleashing a laser throw that ended in Nathan’s Gutskey’s glove at home plate where he tagged out Erin Hetrick on the right shoulder for the out.
The Phils went down in order again in the the top of the fifth, leaving the Phils to work their magic on defense once more.
This time it was Nathan Gustkey throwing out a runner trying to steal second after a two-out single.
Boyertown’s Hetrick doubled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth before Parker White made a nice play on a grounder to get out of the inning unscathed.
Philipsburg put its first runner on since the second inning to start the seventh, as Nathan Gustkey was hit on his elbow guard.
But the Phils couldn’t push another run across as the Bears turned a timely double play to end the frame.
Tiracorda headed back out to the mound for the final frame.
He got a flyout to right, a flyout to left and a strikeout to end it.
In addition to Tiracorda being named MVP, Coudriet received the sportsmanship award.
Philipsburg now heads to the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Morgantown, WV beginning on Aug. 3. The Phils play host Morgantown in the first game at 6:30 p.m.
“It is a team mentality,” White said. “People can see it. The guy that runs the tournament down here has never met us and he could see it.
“They didn’t know where we were from or who we were and he just announced to everyone here that MVP award should be given to the team because they play as a team.
“I’ve been preaching to them all year long and it works. They are holding hardware because of it.”
White wanted to also give a huge thanks to the communities of the three school districts who have supported the team the last few weeks.
“Just the outreach from the community from the last few days down here has been crazy,” he said. “You play a ballgame and once you finally get back to the hotel, you look at your phone and there’s tons of texts, missed calls and voice mails.
“All day long people are rooting for you. It’s been on Facebook and online stuff.
“This is so good for our community.
“People are going to be looking at the map saying, ‘Where’s Philipsburg?’
“These guys are great representatives of that.”
Now they can shut their phones off and celebrate that state title all the way back to Philipsburg.
Philipsburg-1
Kephart lf 3000, White ss 3000, N. Gustkey c 2000, Kitko 1b 3110, C. Hahn 3b 3010, Tiracorda p 2011, DeSimone cf 2000, Coudriet 2b 2000, B. Gustkey rf 2000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
Boyertown-0
Moyer ss 2000, Kratz cf 3000, Hetrick lf 2020, Colucci dh 3010, Eisenhard p 0000, Shane 1b 3010, Hoffman rf 3000, Moser 2b 3000, Wynings 3b 2000, Myers c 2010. Totals: 23-0-5-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 010 000 0-1 3 1
Boyertown 000 000 0-0 5 0
Errors-C. Hahn. LOB-Philipsburg 1, Boyertown. DP-Philipsburg 1, Boyertown 1. 2B-Kitko. Hetrick, Colucci. HBP-N. Gustkey (by Eisenhard). CS-Myers (by Gustkey). PO-Moyer (by Tiracorda).
Pitching
Philipsburg: Tiracorda-7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Boyertown: Eisenhard-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP-Tiracorda. LP-Eisenhard.