BOYERTOWN –At the start of the year, the Philipsburg Legion team had a new manager and several new players from Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch.

By Wednesday night, that team which became a family over the last two months, dogpiled on top of each other as they clinched their first-ever Pennsylvania American Legion state title at Bear Stadium in Boyertown with a 1-0 victory over the hosts.

