PHILIPSBURG — After a shaky outing against Bellefonte on Saturday, Philipsburg manager John White wanted to get Zach Witherow back out on the mound as soon as possible.
That next outing came on Wednesday in the opening game of the Central Penn League playoffs, where Witherow allowed just one earned run and struck out six in an 8-2 victory for the Phils.
“He struggled and he came in for some scheduled relief,” said Coach White of the Bellefonte appearance. “We were trying to get some different guys some reps. He threw like 40 pitches over an inning. He walked a couple of guys.
“But the best medicine is to say, ‘hey go out there and have at it again.’ I knew he’d be ready to go. That is the way he is. I could see he just wanted it. He did a great job today.”
The Phils got Witherow an early lead, scoring once in the first and three runs in each of the second and third innings, thanks to nine hits and some good baserunning.
Ben Gustkey got things started with a leadoff single in the bottom of the first. Parker White sacrificed him over to second before Michael Kitko hit a single into left to plate him.
“We have been playing for that first run all year,” said Coach White. “That’s the gameplan with our pitching staff. That first run is the key.
“Getting that loosens everybody up and the sticks come out. We hit the ball well and we sprayed it all over the field.”
The Phils added three more against Beech Creek starter Ty Houtz in the bottom of the second.
Both Ben Gustkey and White had RBIs in the frame, while an alert Gustkey came home on an error by the catcher to make it 4-0.
The visitors got on the scoreboard in the third. Nate Helms drew a walk and moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. He then came home on an RBI single by Cayde McCloskey to cut it to 4-1.
Philipsburg tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third. Kitko walked before Colby Hahn and Zack Tiracorda hit back-to-back singles.
A two-run single from Parker Scaife brought round Kitko and Hahn to make it 6-1.
Houtz walked Nick Coudriet before he was lifted for Gardner Fravel with no outs in the frame.
Jake DeSimone hit a sac fly into center to score Tiracorda, before Fravel got a strikeout and a groundout to short to end the threat.
Philipsburg added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, as White singled and came home on a double by Nate Gustkey to make it 8-1.
Witherow got two outs, but surrended a double to Kevin Grenninger before get close to his pitch count.
Owen Graham came on in relief, allowing an RBI double to Helms before striking out Houtz to set the final.
“Both Parkers had some good hits,” said Coach White. “We had some good quality at-bats. I know Coudriet walked a couple of times. We were just sucking up pitches and getting on base and getting those timely hits.
“It’s combination of small ball and wood bats. We aren’t trying to hit the ball over the fence. It was a great team effort today.”
Philipsburg improved to 15-1 overall. The top-seeded Phils host Clarence, which defeated second-seeded Huntingdon, on Friday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex at 6 p.m..
Beech Creek—2
Falls ss 4010, Helms c 3021, Houtz p-3b 4010, McCloskey rf 3011, Johnson 1b 3000, Stover 3b 1000, Fravel p 2010, Carter 2b 3000, Foltz cf 3010, Welshans lf 1000, Grenninger ph-lf 2210. Totals: 29-2-8-2.
Philipsburg—8
B. Gustkey rf-lf 4211, White ss 3111, N. Gustkey c 4011, Kitko dh 3111, Witherow p 0000, C. Hahn 3b 4110, Tiracorda cf 4220, Scaife 1b 3022, Emigh pr-rf 0000, Coudriet 2b 0100, DeSimone lf-1b 2001. Totals: 27-8-9-7.
Score by Innings
Beech Creek 001 000 1—2 8 2
Philipsburg 133 001 x—8 9 2
Errors—Helms, Falls. White, Witherow. LOB—Beech Creek 7, Philipsburg 7. 2B—Helms, Grenninger. N. Gustkey. SF—DeSimone. SAC—White. SB—McCloskey. Tiracorda. CS—Falls (by Gustkey). HBP—C. Hahn (by Houtz). WP—Houtz.
Pitching
Beech Creek: Houtz—2+ IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3BB, 2 SO. Fravel—4 IP, 2 H 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg: Witherow—6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Graham—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Houtz.