WINGATE — There hasn’t been many times this season that the undefeated Philipsburg Phils have had to play from behind.
On Monday afternoon, the Phils trailed for three innings against Latrobe, before putting together a three-run inning to take the 4-3 victory at the Region 7 Tournament at Bald Eagle Area High School.
“The team just finds a way to win,” said Philipsburg manager John White. “It’s not as clean and crisp as it was last year. But my hats off to Brandon Hahn and Parker Scaife and Zach Witherow.
“We gave Witherow the start and he hasn’t pitched in a month. He just wasn’t locating. But he’ll be back. He will be good for tomorrow if we need him.”
The Jethawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Witherow. Haden Sierocky led off with a single before going to second on a sac bunt by Erick Batista.
Vinny Amatucci singled into right, scoring Sierocki from second, while Amatucci was plated on a single by Colin Bush.
Witherow got out of the inning, but walked a batter with just one out in the second and was replaced by Brandon Hahn.
Hahn got the Phils out of the inning unscathed despite walking the first batter he faced.
Latrobe starter Logan Bradish put runners on in the first two innings, but got a baserunning mistake and a double play that ended both threats.
The Jethawks put another run up on the board in the top of the third inning, as Amatucci reached on an error and later scored on a groundout by Leo Bazala to increase the lead to 3-0.
Philipsburg finally pushed a run across in the bottom half of the third, as Zack Tiracorda led off the inning with an infield single.
Jake DeSimone put down a perfect bunt to move him to second before Tanner Kephart took the first pitch he saw from Bradish and launched it into centerfield for an RBI double, cutting it to 3-1.
But the Phils left the bases loaded when Bradish got a big strikeout to end the inning.
Philipsburg finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning against Bradish and took advantage of the hazy sky to take the lead.
Aidan Minarchick reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second after Zack Tiracorda was hit in the foot by a pitch. DeSimone reached on an error to load the bases for Kephart, who was already 2-for-2 on the day.
On a full count, Kephart hit a long fly ball into left field. The visibility had been reduced because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires, and the ball was lost in the sky. It landed just a few feet behind the Latrobe left fielder, who was eventually able to retrieve it and get it to home just after DeSimone came sliding through to make it 4-3.
“It was frustrating again early,” said Coach White. “We had a baserunning mishap and we couldn’t get the bunt down again. I have seen that more than I need to this season. This is probably the third or fourth time we’ve gotten doubled up off that.
“But my hats off to the team, it kind of reminds me of our first win last year where we scored three runs off a sacrifice fly.
“We lost the baseball because of the smoke earlier this season, and that happened again today. As much as you hated to see that, we were dealing with the same stuff. It’s tough.”
Post 437 then got a big defensive play to help keep the momentum in the top of the fifth.
Bush flew out to center, but Bradish, who had reached on a single, had already taken off for second when the ball was caught by Zack Tiracorda, who then alertly threw back to first to double him off.
Hahn got a groundout to end the frame and finish his day with 64 pitches. Scaife came on to throw the final two innings.
The Jethawks threatened in the top of the sixth, as Jack Stynchula singled with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a sac bunt. But Scaife got a flyout to center to keep the Phils in the lead.
Philipsburg loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t push a run across, leaving Scaife to finish it out.
He needed just 13 pitches to get two flyouts and then got the last out on a comebacker to the mound to set the final.
Kephart led the Phils, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a sac bunt.
“Tanner is always ready to play baseball,” Coach White said. “He hits the ball hard, he bunts well and he is fast. It’s hard to not have him in the lineup. He’s an outfielder, and we have a team of really good outfielders.
“We’ve been moving guys around based on offense because that’s where we are struggling. We aren’t losing anything defensively with anyone in the field. It’s who is doing what with the bat. And his bat needs to be in the lineup.”
The win clinched the top seed in Pool B for the Phils, who improved to 17-0.
Post 437 will play the winner of Monday’s Beech Creek/Murraysville game today at 2 p.m. at BEA High School.
Latrobe still moves on to the Pennsylvania American Legion State Tournament as the hosts.
Latrobe Post #515—3
Sierocky lf 4120, Batista cf 3000, V. Amatucci 3b 4111, Bradish p 3010, Bush 1b 3011, Bazala rf 3001, Moreland c 3000, Stynchula 2b 1010, Basciano ss 1000. Totals: 25-3-6-3.
Philipsburg Post #437—4
Kephart rf 3034, White ss 2000, Witherow p 0000, B. Hahn dh-p 3010, Scaife p 0000, Prestash lf 3000, C. Hahn 3b 2000, I. Tiracorda c 2000, Minarchick 2b 3100, Coudriet 2b 0000, Z. Tiracorda cf 2210, DeSimone 1b 2110. Totals: 22-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Latrobe 201 000 0—3 6 3
Philipsburg 001 300 x—4 6 1
Errors—Basciano, Bush, V. Amatucci. White. LOB—Latrobe 7, Philipsburg 8. DP—Latrobe 1, Philipsburg 1. 2B—Bush. Kephart 2. SAC—Batista, Basciano. Kephart, White, Prestash, DeSimone. HBP—I. Tiracorda, Z. Tiracorda.
Pitching
Latrobe: Bradish—6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Philipsburg: Witherow—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. B. Hahn—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Scaife—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—B. Hahn. LP—Bradish.