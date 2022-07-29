The Philipsburg Phils Post #437 American Legion baseball team has had it easy with its pitching options this season.
The roster is filled with three Progressland first team pitchers (Owen Graham, Colby Hahn and Zack Tiracorda), the first team utility (Michael Kitko) and a second team pitcher (Zach Witherow). Add in youngster Denny Prestash and it’s been a pretty smooth ride.
During the Pennsylvania American Legion State Tournament in Boyertown, the Phils went 4-1.
They gave up a total of five runs over their five games. The loss? A 1-0 defeat by host Boyertown. The staff’s combined ERA? A terrifying 0.82.
“I’m so glad to have five aces in my deck,” said Manager John White. “Every day is a new day and you have a guy who can throw 105 pitches each game. They don’t tired, they get better. We have been so blessed with those guys.”
White said while he hadn’t seen Witherow, Tiracorda or Graham, he’d read about them in the newspaper.
“The first practice I knew Kitko threw hard,” he said. “But I wasn’t real familiar with the others. I wanted to see them throw. So we had live ABs and we put the on the mound.
“Me and my other coaches (Dave Wildman, Storm Smith, Aaron Gustkey and TJ Wildman) were sitting behind the turtle watching these guys throw and we are just looking at each other. Finally, we said, ‘hey we are going to be pretty good this year.”
And boy were they. The team went 14-1 during the regular season, losing its opener to Clarence. From there, the team plowed through the Central Penn League playoffs before qualifying for regionals, where they went 4-1.
That sent them to states, where the fearsome fivesome got the job done.
Graham, who is headed to Penn State DuBois, got things started on Saturday against Greater Pittston, allowing an unearned run in six innings. He gave up just four hits and three walks, while striking out six.
“Owen is a wild card,” said White. “He is a guy that goes out there and throws. He is very talented. He would go out every day and throw 105 pitches for you. His arm never hurts and he is one of those country boys that just wants to go out there and get the job done. Once he gets to college, I can’t wait to see what he does.”
Tiracorda, the title game winner, came on for the final inning to get the last three outs.
On Sunday, Kitko — Slippery Rock commit — earned the win with a 6 1/3-inning performance. He scattered five hits, giving up just two runs while walking five and striking out three.
Witherow, who is heading into his senior year at Mo Valley, came on to earn the save, getting the final two outs.
“Everyone always talks about their one and two, but when we talk about it, we are like what stat are we talking about? Michael Kitko is our guy for strikeouts. He is going to establish his fast ball and just get the job done. He is totally focused on what he is doing out there on the mound.”
Then on Monday, Witherow took to the mound for Philipsburg as a starter. He pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and one earned run. He walked two and struck out four.
Recommended Video
“If you want to talk about preparing like Greg Maddux, then that’s Zach. He’s a professor. When we told him he was going to pitch, he went back to his room and pulled stats for the Falls’ players from MaxPreps and looked at articles and videos. And we are talking about a kid that’s a junior.”
The Phils’ lone loss came on Tuesday in an extra game that must be played even if the team is undefeated.
Hahn pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks. He fanned six batters.
“Colby is solid,” said White. “He is a strike thrower. He has the best strike to ball ratio on the team. He just goes out there and throws the ball. He’s one of those kids you have confidence in.”
Prestash came on and got the final two outs, allowing just a hit.
“My hats off to Denny,” White said. “He doesn’t have a lot of innings here at all. It’s not that we don’t have confidence in him. But our starters are going out there and pitching complete games. Denny came in during states and during the regional tournament and did really well.”
Wednesday was all Tiracorda. The Penn State DuBois commit tossed all seven innings, allowing just five hits and one walk. He struck out seven batters, including for the final out to clinch the title.
“Zack has a little bit of everything,” said White. “He has a good fast ball and pounds the zone. You just have the upmost confidence in him with the way he carries himself. He been really good for us all year.”
All five starters have been fantastic all year.
Aside from a season opening loss to Clarence and a 3-2 loss to St. Michaels in the pool play portion of the Region 7 Tournament, the pitching staff has cruised through the season.
And while the Phils have other players who can pitch, they haven’t needed them.
“Keeping runs off the board is how you win games,” said White. “I’m a stats guy and I like to keep everything. For the whole season our ERA was around 0.87.
“These guys have been amazing. They don’t throw bullpens and we don’t practice everyday. But they are ready every game. They know we have solid defense and if the other team puts the ball in play we can make the out.”
Still, the Phils do strategize and try and find favorable matchups.
“It’s definitely like a chess match now,” White said. “We (the coaches) are talking about it. We have five guys and we need to win five games. At states, everything worked out even though we had to juggle things around.
“We will do the same thing down at states.”
Those moves will hopefully end in another checkmate — this time for the Mid-Atlantic Regional title.