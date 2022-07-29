The Philipsburg Phils Post #437 American Legion baseball team has had it easy with its pitching options this season.

The roster is filled with three Progressland first team pitchers (Owen Graham, Colby Hahn and Zack Tiracorda), the first team utility (Michael Kitko) and a second team pitcher (Zach Witherow). Add in youngster Denny Prestash and it’s been a pretty smooth ride.

