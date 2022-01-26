PHILIPSBURG — With the match on the line against Mount Union Tuesday night, Philipsburg-Osceola’s seniors stepped up to make sure they celebrated Senior Night in style, toppling the Trojans 36-30.
“This was about the team tonight,” said Mounties head coach Justin Fye. “We have had a lot of close dual meets and the guys have continued to work hard and get better. They have bought into the philosophy that we are a family and that has helped us grow throughout the year.
“The seniors led us tonight. Most of them have been super successful in their careers, but the other guys are having their best wrestling year this year. The confidence is there.
“They are going out and performing to our fans. I give the kids and my assistants the credit. It’s a testament to the product the kids are putting out there and it shows by all of the fans that come to the meets.”
Five of Philipsburg-Osceola’s six seniors who wrestled won on the night, including a big decision by heavyweight Chase Klinger to seal it.
The match started at 106, where the Trojans scored two quick falls.
Senior Nick Coudriet got the Mounties on the board with a fall of A.J. Chilcote, who came into the bout with a 16-4 record.
Coudriet quickly took Chilcote to the mat and pinned him in one minute to make the score 12-6 in favor of Mount Union.
“All of the seniors did a great job tonight,” said Fye. “Starting with Nick. He did a great job. He is getting better on his feet all the time. Everyone knows he is really good on top. He is working in the room on getting better in other positions too.”
The Trojans got a win from Caden Chilcote at 126, where he eked out a 5-2 victory over Ben Gustkey.
Mountie senior Scotty Frantz got another key win at 132, using a big second period to defeated Vance Hower 9-7. Frantz got a late takedown in the third for the win.
“Scotty had a huge win,” Fye said. “He was down 5-0 to start. But he is in good shape. He runs cross country. He didn’t give up. He pushed the pace. He wore his guy down. So to have that win there was big.”
At 138, Marcus Gable wasted little time getting the bar arm in on Hunter Steel, pinning him in 1:20, to tie the match at 15-15.
One of the biggest bouts became a forfeit at 145.
The Trojans had to send out first, and when they sent out Deegan Rittenhouse, Fye signaled to referee Gary Barger to raise his hand.
The move seem to temporarily catch Mount Union off guard, as it took some time to send out Dalton Peck to face the Mounties’ Ian Phillips, who weighed in at 145.
Phillips got a quick takedown to pin Peck in 19 seconds and retie the match at 21-21.
The move by Philipsburg-Osceola paid dividends down the stretch too, as Austin Foster bumped to 160 to face off against Ayden Grove.
Foster needed just 1:34 seconds to earn the fall, becoming the third senior to garner a victory on the night.
Mount Union finally got back on the scoreboard as Jayce Reck earned a close, 4-2 decision over Luke Hughes that cut P-O’s lead to 27-24.
“We knew that 145 and 189 were where we needed them to send out first,” Fye said. “We felt that if we had the choice when 145 came around, we could get the matchup that we wanted.
“We could have Ian just go out and wrestle Rittenhouse and go straight up from there, but we knew they had a guy out. And we thought they would forfeit to Austin at 152.
“So we bumped Austin and Luke up. We wanted to get Jimmy (Richscheit, a senior) a match. He is working hard in the room and has continue to improve. Jimmy has wrestled up all year and he has done everything we ask of him. But we felt we had the better matchups, bumping some of the guys up.
“Luke wrestled a great match too. He is on his way down in weight and he was giving up 15-18 pounds tonight.”
The Mounties also decided to forfeit to the Trojans’ Josh Ryan at 189, who came into the match with a 16-4 record and gave the visitors back the 30-27 advantage.
The match would come down to two of Philipsburg-Osceola’s seniors at 215 and 289, and they didn’t disappoint.
Dom Shaw bumped up to 215 to take on Will Harkleroad, who had several pounds and inches on him. Shaw got the takedown and scored the fall in 53 seconds as the Mountie crowd lept to its feet at the sound of the whistle.
“We felt like if we win with Luke we were in good shape,” Fye said. “But after his match we knew we were going have to win two of the last three.
“I felt the better matchup was to get Dom on Harkleroad. He came out and got a great shot and got the takedown.”
The match came down to the final bout where P-O’s Chase Klinger took on Trojan sophomore Haiden Inch.
Klinger led 1-0 on the strength of a second-period escape heading into the final period.
Inch chose down, and Klinger methodically worked him to his back and looked to garner the fall. But a whistle for injury time blew, giving Klinger his three nearfall points and a point for the injury time.
He kept Inch down the rest of the way, scoring the 6-0 decision to give the Mounties the 36-30 victory.
“Chase Klinger did a good job closing it out,” Fye said. “He almost had the fall there before injury time, but he went out there and got the job done.
“Mountie wrestling has a long storied success as its tradition. We are starting to get that confidence and we are hoping to build on that success.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 10-6 overall.
The Mounties head to the two-day Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch on Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 36,
Mount Union 30
106—Mason Beatty, MU, pinned Sam McDonald, PO, 1:46. (0-6).
113—Terran Bookwalter, MU, pinned Hunter Kephart, PO, :42. (0-12).
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned A.J. Chilcote, MU, 1:00. (6-12).
126—Caden Chilcote, MU, dec. Ben Gustkey, PO, 5-2. (6-15).
132—Scotty Frantz, PO, dec. Vance Hower, MU, 9-7. (9-15).
138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Hunter Steel, MU, 1:20. (15-15).
145—Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, won by forfeit. (15-21).
152—Ian Phillips, PO, pinned Dalton Peck, MU, :19. (21-21).
160—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Ayden Grove, MU, 1:34. (27-21).
172—Jayce Reck, MU, dec. Luke Hughes, PO, 4-2. (27-24).
189—Josh Ryan, MU, won by forfeit. (27-30).
215—Dom Shaw, PO pinned Will Harkleroad, MU, :53. (33-30).
285—Chase Klinger, PO, dec. Haiden Inch, MU, 6-0. (36-30).