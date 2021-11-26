Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.