PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team looked a little shaky on Friday night in its opening game of the 2nd annual Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament.
The Lady Mounties had to come from behind to down Moshannon Valley to advance to the championship game on Saturday against Harmony.
But P-O found a way to clean up a lot of the mistakes it had made against the Damsels and had little trouble with the Lady Owls in a 47-27 victory for its second consecutive title.
“We didn’t get in a fall league, so we were a little bit behind game scenario-wise,” said Lady Mounties head coach Brandon Myers. “But got out the nerves and ever since we played some nice basketball. We got some things to clean up for sure, but these girls played so hard and they deserved this.
“Just having this tournament means a lot, but the fact that we have shown up the first two years and played some really good basketball, it shows what it means to this team and how hard they work.”
Philipsburg-Osceola broke out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter, thanks to five points from Khendyl Sharrer and four from Lily Warlow.
Harmony, one the other hand, struggled through the first quarter with one of its starters –Alyssa Passmore –getting called for her third foul late in the frame.
“It was a major problem,” said Lady Owls head coach Kristen Winings. “She’s plays a lot down underneath and she’s interchangeable so that was a huge blow to us.”
Both teams struggled with fouls in the second quarter, with the two teams attempting 20 free throws in the frame.
The Lady Mounties had 12 of those, converting on nine, including a 5-for-6 performance from freshman Emily Gustkey. Gustkey was named the tourney’s Defensive MVP.
“Emily did above and beyond what I thought she could for her first weekend,” Myers said. “I am extremely proud of her. She has a very bright future ahead.”
Philipsburg-Osceola led 23-13 at the half, with Mariah Brothers as the leading scorer for Harmony with four.
The Lady Mounties quickly went up 27-13 in the third quarter, as Camden Potter hit a jumper and Reagan Thorp had a putback.
Harmony answered with a free throw and a bucket from Jayden Fry before P-O went on a 7-0 run.
Gustkey had a trey and a layup, while Bella Minarchick had a putback to give the Lady Mounties a 36-16 lead.
Harmony starter Jaylee Beck, who led all scorers during the tournament, picked up two quick fouls to get into trouble midway through the frame. She eventually fouled out in the fourth with 28 seconds left in the game. Beck was the tournament’s Offensive MVP.
With two of its starters in trouble, the Lady Owls struggled to play their game, which includes an aggressive defense.
“We have to work as a team and have communication,” Winings said. “We kind of fell apart there a bit. But it is nothing that we can’t fix in practice.”
Philipsburg-Osceola also had two of its starters with three fouls, but was able to use a rotation of nine players to keep up the press on the Lady Owls.
“I am beyond pleased,” said Myers. “We have preached over the last year about being versatile. We have so many girls that can do so many different things. And, when they do that, this is what happens.”
Beck eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter after scoring eight points to lead Harmony. She also had four steals and two rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola finished the game with four players who had four fouls.
The Lady Mounties ended the game on a 9-4 run to set the final at 47-27.
Gustkey led P-O with 12 points and four rebounds. Sharrer and Warlow each had nine points and four rebounds.
Minarchick and Thorp each had five rebounds.
Sharrer was named the tournament’s Overall MVP.
“What can you say about Khendyl,” Myers said. “I run out of words talking about her. She plays hard. She knows her job. She’s the leader of this team.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-0) travels to Clearfield on Tuesday.
Harmony (1-1) travels to West Branch on Wednesday.
Harmony—27
Winings 1 1-4 3, Brothers 1 2-2 4, Passmore 1 4-5 6, Beck 2 4-12 8, Schneider 0 1-4 1, Fry 1 3-4 5. Totals: 6 15-31 27.
Philipsburg-Osceola—47
Potter 2 0-0 4, Sharrer 4 1-2 9, Thorp 2 0-0 4, Wood 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Malinich 2 1-2 7, Minarchick 1 0-0 2, Warlow 1 7-9 9, Gustkey 3 5-6 12. Totals: 15 14-19 47.
Three-pointers: Malinich 2, Gustkey.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 8 10 4—27
P-O 12 11 15 9—47