PHILIPSBURG — In practice, Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Doug Sankey had cranked up the JUGS machine to 90 to simulate what the Mounties would be facing on Monday when Avonworth’s Mason Horwat took the hill in the PIAA 3A first round.
Sankey said that one of the few consistent hitters was sophomore second baseman Sam McDonald.
McDonald went 0-for-3 against Penn State commit Horwat, but came up with the biggest hit of the game, smacking a single in the bottom of the eighth inning off reliever Colin Crawford to give the Mounties a 4-3 walk off win with one out.
“During practice Sammy was barreling up to the JUGS machine every time so I figured he wouldn’t have any trouble with him,” said Sankey. “But Horwat was throwing him inside all game. He stuck with it though.
“There in the eighth, Sammy wouldn’t look for a sign. We were going to put on a safety squeeze there and he never looked up. But he really worked that at bat and got the hit.”
Philipsburg-Osceola took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Brandon Hahn doubled, moved to third on a single by Ben Gustkey and scored on a sac fly by Jake DeSimone.
Mountie starter Denny Prestash got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth inning before running into trouble in the fifth.
Prestash allowed a leadoff walk to Mason Metz, who then advanced to third when a pickoff throw went array.
Jake Osborn singled him home to tie the game at 1-1.
Gavin Emigh came on in relief, but Osborn got to third on another pickoff attempt at second that went into the outfield.
But Emigh buckled down and got a grounder to the mound, a pop up to the mound and a strikeout to get out of it.
“Both guys threw a lot of balls,” Sankey said of his pitchers. “Denny was throwing a lot of balls and he’s got like a knot in his shoulder. I was going to take him out the kid before that and I should’ve because he gave up a big hit there.
“I could tell with Denny. He’s usually on, but he battled today. He didn’t have his best stuff.
“Gavin gave up the homer and came back and didn’t give up any more runs. That was huge for us. Every run matters.”
Philipsburg-Osceola retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning as Parker Lamb reached on a two-base error to start the inning.
A great bunt by TJ Wildman moved Lamb to third. He later scored on an error by the first baseman to give the Mounties a 2-1 advantage.
Horwat got out of it with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, leaving the Mounties three outs away from securing the win.
But the Lopes came to the plate with their 3-4-5 hitters and they were able to put the visitors ahead for a second time.
Osborn singled to start the frame, before Emigh got a pop up to first. Ben Barnes took a full count pitch and lifted it over the left-field fence, putting Avonworth up 3-2.
Emigh got a fly out to right and a one to center to leave a runner stranded at second.
Philipsburg-Osceola got to work in the bottom of the seventh, but put itself in a hole early with two outs.
However, three straight singles, including an RBI one from Wildman, knotted things back up at 3-3.
Horwat got out of it with a strikeout on his 100th pitch.
Emigh held Avonworth scoreless in the eighth, despite a walk and a hit by pitch.
Horwat went back out to start the eighth, getting a groundout on four pitches to end his day.
Crawford came on for the Lopes and walked designated hitter Lucas Peterson on eight pitches.
Peterson stole second and moved to third on a single by Hahn.
That brought McDonald to the plate. The sophomore took Crawford to a full count before singling up through first and second to plate Peterson and give the Mounties a 4-3 victory.
“It was a great game,” said Sankey. “That was the best pitcher (Horwat) we saw all year. He was tough. The way our guys battled there with two outs in the seventh there with Jake getting a single and Lambie hanging tough and TJ with a hit, I’m just really proud of the fight they showed.
“Sammy was so frustrated and he came up and got the gamewinning hit. I’m just super proud of them. They fought hard.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 17-6. The Mounties play District 9 champ Punxsutawney on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
Avonworth—3
Brooks cf 2000, Metz c 2100, Hanny cr 0000, Osborn 1b-2b 3121, Horwat dh-p-1b 5000, Barnes lf 4122, Blackson rf 3010, Sapolsky ss 4020, Crawford 2b-p 2000, Homol ph 1000, Scharding 3b 3000. Totals: 29-3-7-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Gustkey c 4010, DeSimone cf 3111, Lamb ss 4120, Wildman 3b 3011, Ivicic pr 0000, Prestash p-lf 3010, Massung 1b 3000, Kephart pr 0000, Emigh rf-p 0000, Knepp dh 2000, Peterson dh 1100, Hahn lf-rf 4120, McDonald 2b 4011. Totals: 31-4-9-3.
Score by Innings
Avonworth 000 010 20—3 7 2
P-O 001 001 11—4 9 2
Errors—Sapolsky, Osborn. Prestash, Emigh. LOB—Avonworth 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 8. 2B—Blackson, Sapolsky. Hahn. HR—Barnes (1 on, 7th). SAC—Brooks. Wildman. SF—DeSimone. SB—Brooks. Peterson. HBP—Metz 2, Blackson, Crawford.
Pitching
Avonworth: Horwat—7 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Crawford—0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—4+ IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Emigh—4 IP, 3 H 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Emigh (4-0). LP—Crawford.