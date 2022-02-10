The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team honored its three seniors on Wednesday night with a 65-30 victory over St. Joseph’s Academy.
Tristan Doyle, Colby Hahn and Jeremy Whitehead all got a starting nod against the Wolves.
Whitehead finished the night with 14 points and 14 rebounds and was one of four Mounties in double digits on the night.
He also put down a slam dunk to end the second quarter, much to the delight of the student section, which held large cardboard heads of each senior.
“The seniors deserve to win tonight because of their leadership and dedication to the program,” said Mounties head coach T.J. Anderson. “When they are successful, we are successful.”
Philipsburg-Osceola jumped out to a 15-4 lead to start the game, with four different players finding the hoop. Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone each had five points in the run, while Colby Hahn and Nick Johnson had the other two buckets.
The Mounties pushed the lead out to 17-10 at the end of one.
St. Joseph’s got all but two of their points from senior Tim Peters, who finished the night with 11 points to lead the Wolves in scoring.
Philipsburg-Osceola continued to keep the lead out of reach in the second quarter, going up 29-15 after two free throws from Johnson to take their biggest lead of the night.
The Mounties kept applying the pressure, forcing 18 Wolves turnovers in the game.
Philipsburg-Osceola closed out the first half on a 9-4 run highlighted by Whitehead’s steal and dunk at the buzzer.
St. Joseph’s scored to open the third quarter, and closed it to within 32-25 before a jumper from Oliver Harpster and a putback by Johnson widen the lead back out to 36-25.
The Mounties went on another run, this time outscoring the Wolves 6-0 to take the 42-27 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Two of those baskets came from DeSimone, who finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds.
The Mounties closed out the game on a 23-5 run, taking their seniors out to a large cheer from the crowd.
“We played well tonight handling their pressure and different defenses,” Anderson said. “St. Joes played well tonight. We shot the ball well and rebounded well.”
Harpster had 17 points for P-O, while Johnson ended with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 12-6 overall. The Mounties host Bellefonte on Friday evening in a makeup game. To accommodate the game, the Lady Mounties game with West Branch will be moved to the P-O Middle School at 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s—32
N. Warner 0 0-2 0, Eby 2 0-0 4, C. Warner 1 0-0 2, Duckworth 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Peters 5 0-0 11, Yartz 2 0-0 6, Gigante 2 0-0 4, Capparelle 1 0-0 3, Hall 0 0-0 0, Walsh 0 0-0 0, Crawley 0 0-0 0, James 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 2-2 36.
Philipsburg-Osceola—65
Harpster 7 1-1 17, Johnson 3 4-6 10, Doyle 0 0-2 0, DeSimone 7 0-0 17, Whitehead 6 0-0 14, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Mason 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Philippi 0 0-0 0, Wolfinger 0 0-0 0, Parrish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-9 65.
Three-pointers: Yartz 2, Peters, Capparelle. Harpster 2, DeSimone 3, Whitehead 2, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
St. Joseph’s 10 9 8 5—32
P-O 17 14 11 23—65