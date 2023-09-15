PHILIPSBURG — The battle between two of the top teams in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference came down to one thing on Thursday night — the play of Indiana University commit Reese Hazleton.
Philipsburg-Osceola lost the first set to Forest Hills, but rallied back to win the next three. Hazelton had 37 kills and 14 digs on the night, including 10 kills in a pivotal fourth set to give the Lady Mounties the win.
“She does a really good job of keeping her composure,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “I’m sure it gets frustrating for all of them. But Reese always stays calm and just tells the kids to shake it off.
“We rely on her a lot. Not only with her ability to score, but she just has a nice calming presence.”
The Lady Mounties, who are ranked third in the state in Class AA, struggled early with Forest Hills, who are currently ranked fourth in the state in Class AA.
Philipsburg-Osceola had four service errors and four hitting errors in the opening set, which the Lady Rangers went on to win 25-21.
“If I am being completely honest, there wasn’t much good about game one,” Eckberg said. “And, honestly, it’s been that way all season. I need to do a better job of figuring out how to make them more relaxed to start the game.
“They were very tense out there. We had a lot of service errors and we didn’t pass well. Forest Hills took us out of our game.”
Forest Hills’ Alexa Papcunik had four kills in the first set, while Mya Colosimo had three.
Sophia Jacobs had five service points, while Julia Chunta had four service points in the set victory.
Between the first and second set, the Lady Mounties huddled around, but Eckberg said he took a step back and let others do the motivating.
“I wanted to yell,” he said with a laugh. “Sometimes in those situations, I let (assistant coach) Chelsey Markel talk to them.
“This time, Reese talked to them and told them, ‘We just have to play and we need to play better.’
“I think playing Hollidaysburg, where we also got down in the first set, helped us out some. We just needed to settle down and we did that in the last three games.”
The second set was much better in the passing and hitting department, which helped the Lady Mounties pull out to an 18-12 lead, thanks to a three-point service run from Natalie Betz.
Hazelton had two kills during the span.
Forest Hills eventually got a sideout on a kill by Eva Myers, but a hitting error gave it right back to Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Lady Mounties went on to win the set 25-19, with the exclamation point an ace from Maddy Lumadue.
The victory in the second set seemed to calm P-O down, and the third set was typical Lady Mountie domination.
Philipsburg-Osceola won the third set 25-16, getting big kills from Ava Ropert, Adi Jarrett and a block by Megan Johnson to set up the win.
The fourth set saw the teams play back and forth until a small run by Chunta at the line gave the Lady Rangers a 7-4 lead.
But the Lady Mounties rallied back with two service runs by Lauren Dugan and eventually took the 25-21 win.
“I think Forest Hills played really smart tonight,” said Eckberg. “They were mixing their shots up and taking advantage of the height difference.
“They had a really good game plan. We just had to stick to ours. It’s good to have these types of matches. Once we get down the road, we will know we are battle tested and can overcome these situations.”
Dugan finished the game with 12 service points and three aces. Betz added 18 assists, 12 digs and 10 service points, while Lumadue had 25 assists and five service points.
Johnson added five service points and three blocks, while Ropert had five kills and a block.
Sophie Granville netted 13 digs and eight kills, while Jarrett ended with four kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 7-2-1 with the victory. The Lady Mounties travel to Bishop Guilfoyle on Tuesday.
Forest Hills dropped to 11-1-1.