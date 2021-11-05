PHILIPSBURG — After sweeping Bald Eagle Area twice during the regular season, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team knew it would still be in a dogfight with their rivals on Thursday night in the District 6 Class AA semifinal.
The Lady Mounties took the first two set, but faltered in the third, before storming back to take down the Lady Eagles in four sets.
Philipsburg-Osceola moves on the District 6 Class AA championship game against Central Cambria on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
The Lady Mounties looked confident from the outset, with a big crowd and student section for each school on hand.
P-O went up 5-0 on the Lady Eagles before the got a side out on a Madison Perry kill.
But the Lady Mounties continued to widen the lead, led by nine kills from Hazelton and seven service points from London Cutler.
Hazelton had two kills in a row to seal the win 25-18.
“We talk alot about that she could probably hit over top a lot of blockers,’ said Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Dave Eckberg. “But she does have the tendency to hit down all the time. And she will get some big thunderous kills from that, but sometimes she will also get blocked by players that maybe she shouldn’t.
“But what I liked tonight was that she was hitting some cross-court angles. She mixed the ball up a couple of times with some off-speed stuff. That’s just maturity.
“I’ve told her if she gets to go on an continue her volleyball career, she is going to have to have some shot development because all the kids will be 6-3, 6-4. Finding ways to score points ... she is maturing and she is a good leader out there. We have to go to her in those moments and she steps up.”
Philipsburg-Osceola was even more dominant in the second set, as BEA managed to score just one point off the serve. Five of its points came on service errors by the Lady Mounties.
Janey Johnson had six points in the set, while Hazelton had four.
Abby Lumadue added two kills, while Jayden Perks also had a kill. Lumadue finished with three kills and two blocks, while Perks had four kills.
“Perksie did a really nice job getting power tips down,” Eckberg said. “She caught them off guard a little bit.
“Abby is such a smart player at the net. She’s always in the right place at the right time. She keeps us in plays. She knows her role and her position and that indirectly helps us score points.”
The Lady Mounties won the second set 25-12.
Philipsburg-Osceola took a lead in the third set as well, going up 16-12 on a three-point run from Kalista Butler.
Bald Eagle Area rallied back to cut it to 17-16, prompting Eckberg to take his first timeout of the match.
The Lady Eagles went up 21-19, but P-O tied it back up at 22-22.
The Lady Mounties had match points after a Hazelton kill, but BEA got the side out and served up the next three points to win it 26-24.
“We knew that they would come in and take some chances, which they did,” said Eckberg. “Number 23 went back and had some nice serves in game three. They were taking some chances on their serves and they were hitting them.
“Maybe somewhere down the road, having to fight back after losing game three will help reset your mindset and come out hard in game four.
“I couldn’t think of a better example than that because we came out sharp in game four. I think somewhere down the road that could pay dividends for us.”
Philipsburg-Osceola wasted little time in the fourth set, jumping out to a 16-7 lead off the serve of Cutler. Cutler led all servers with 16 points on the night.
Another big run by Josie Tekely widened that lead to 24-8. A kill from Hazelton gave the game point and match to the Lady Mounties.
“Fortunately in our practice we can simulate those hard swings, so when we get into the game and some of their hitters are ripping the ball,” said Eckberg. “Bald Eagle was going after it and they didn’t make a ton of errors, so we just had to dig the ball.
“But because we can simulate that in practice, they have become a really solid group. I have kids in practice four or five deep defensively that would probably start for other teams and they can step in at any time and make plays.
“Our defense has been key.”
Hazelton finished the game with 25 kills and 16 digs, pushing her over the 1,000 kill milestone by one for her career.
Butler finished the night with 41 assists, 14 digs and seven service points. She broke the school’s all-time record for assists during the third set.
The record was set by Kelsey Gonder in 2009 with 2,737. Butler now has 2,749 assists.
Johnson broke the school’s all-time digs record set by Sadie Granville in 2016. Her teammate, Cutler, is just behind her and the two will end up as 1 and 2 in the record books by the end of the season.
Johnson had 11 digs and 11 service points in the game, while Cutler had seven digs and five kills.
Tekely had 11 service points. Annie Johnson had six service points, while Paige Jarrett led the team in blocks with three.
For Bald Eagle Area, Ava Stere had eight kills, while Perry and Claire Andrews each had six. Perry also had 10 digs.
Megan Reese netted 22 assists and 11 digs.
The Lady Eagles finished the season at 12-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 17-0 on the season. The Lady Mounties play second-seeded Cambria Heights on Saturday.