PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team got out to a slow start on Monday night against visiting Tyrone and fell 54-45.
The Golden Eagles led 12-8 after the first quarter with both Ross Gampe and Courtlynd Rhoades contributing four points each.
Philipsburg-Osceola tied the game at 8-8, but buckets from David Lang and Keegan Gwinn gave Tyrone a cushion heading into the second quarter.
The Mounties trailed by as many as seven in the second quarter, but threes from Jeremy Whitehead and Jake DeSimone helped cut the lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola closed out the first half with a 7-2 run to trail just 22-20 at the half.
The Mounties tied things up with the first basket of the third quarter, as DeSimone hit a jumper to make it 22-22.
Tyrone’s Landen DeHaas took over from there, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the third frame.
De Haas had two threes, along with an and-one to help put the Eagles up 41-34 at the end of the third.
Philipsburg-Osceola continued to work, however, getting the lead back down to three points early in the fourth quarter as Whitehead knocked down two treys in a row to make it 43-40.
Tyrone closed out the game on an 11-5 run to set the final at 54-45.
“The boys played well,” said Mountie head coach T.J. Anderson. “But we have to do a better job at controlling the paint and executing our offense down the stretch.
“I was really proud of the way we played tonight and we will continue to get better.”
DeSimone led the Mounties with 17 points, while Whitehead had 15. Whitehead was the team leader in rebounds with six.
The Eagles were led by DeHaas’ 16, while Lang and Gwinn each had 12. Gwinn also had 11 rebounds to lead all players. Gampe had five rebounds.
Tyrone improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 1-2 overall and in the league. The Mounties host Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles won the junior varsity game.
Tyrone—54
Rhoades 1 2-2 4, Gampe 4 0-0 8, Lang 3 4-5 12, LeGars 0 0-0 0, DeHaas 6 2-3 16, Gwinn 6 0-1 12, Johnson 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 8-12 54.
Philipsburg-Osceola—45
Whitehead 6 0-0 15, Doyle 1 1-2 3, Harpster 1 0-0 2, DeSimone 6 2-2 17, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Matson 1 0-0 2, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-4 45.
Three-pointers: Lang 2, DeHaas 2. Whitehead 3, DeSimone 3.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 12 10 19 13—54
P-O 8 12 14 11—45