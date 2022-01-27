HOUTZDALE — With both teams coming off big wins, the Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball teams hoped to keep their momentum going on Wednesday night.
The Knights broke out to the early lead, but the Mounties were able to put together a 20-point second and 27-point third quarter to take the 68-48 victory.
“We had a player that was sick, so we had ask some younger guys to step up and play some roles tonight,” said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson. “We started off slow. Again, we got back to what we do once we got comfortable out there. It was a great win for us tonight.”
Moshannon Valley lead 6-2 and 9-4 before taking a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Knight big man Chase Shoemaker had four of those points, while Michael Kitko and Kadin Hansel each had a three.
“They picked up right where they left off last night (against Curwensville),” said Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom. “We played four quarters of straight man-to-man defense last night. We played with high intensity the entire time.
“Tonight, we did that in the first half. We played high intensity. We played good, smart basketball and we had good, strong passes and a lot of good things happened.”
Moshannon Valley took a 17-11 lead to start the second as Hansel and Shoemaker both scored.
But the Mounties went on an 8-0 run, after a jumper by Tristan Doyle to give P-O a 19-17 advantage.
Down 27-18, the Knights finished off the quarter on a 10-4 run to keep the Mounties lead to 31-28 at the half.
Philipsburg-Osceola went up quickly in the third quarter, thanks to buckets from Jake DeSimone, Jeremy Whitehead and Nick Johnson.
“That’s what good leaders do,” said Anderson. “They step up in your time of need. They played good defense when they needed to. And we fixed things coming out of halftime when we needed to.”
Moshannon Valley broke the run with a bucket from Howard, but P-O finished the frame on a 21-4 run to extend the lead to 58-34.
Both Kitko and Shoemaker found themselves in foul trouble with Shoemaker fouling out with 4:18 in the fourth.
“Anytime you have starters that get into foul trouble, especially with a guy like Michael, who plays very aggressively — going for steals and blocks — he has to change the way he plays a little,” said Rydbom. “He has to slow it down and that changes things. Same way with Chase. He is really good at blocking shots. Now that altered the way he played.”
The Knights ended the game on a 14-10 run to set the final at 68-48.
DeSimone led the Mounties with 23 points and eight rebounds. Tristan Doyle added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Whitehead had 14 points and five rebounds. Johnson added eight points and five rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 9-4 overall. The Mounties head to Huntingdon on Friday.
Moshannon Valley was led by Howard’s 12 points and five reboounds. Kitko and Hansel each had nine points.
“Sam does a good job for us all time,” said Rydbom. “He handles himself well. He is a really good shooter. He just needs that first shot to fall. Once it does, he gets in a rhythm. He’s an excellent shooter. He does so much well.”
The Knights fell to 2-12. Moshannon Valley travels to Belllwood-Antis on Friday.
The junior varsity game was won by Philipsburg-Osceola.
Philipsburg-Osceola—68
Johnson 3 2-2 8, Johnson 3 2-2 8, Doyle 7 3-6 17, DeSimone 8 5-8 23, Whitehead 4 5-6 14, C. Hahn 1 0-2 2, Philippi 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 15-24 68.
Moshannon Valley—48
Kitko 3 0-0 9, Hansel 4 0-0 9, Webb 2 1-2 6, Howard 6 0-1 12, Hummel 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 3 0-0 6, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Beish 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 4-6 48.
Three-pointers: DeSimone 2, Whitehead. Hansel.
Score by Quarters
P-O 11 20 27 10—68
Mo Valley 13 15 6 14—48