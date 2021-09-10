PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team hosted West Branch on Thursday afternoon.
The Mounties toppled the Warriors 21-39, while the Lady Mounties were 16-47 winners over the Lady Warriors.
In the boys’ race, P-O’s Chad Muckey came across the line first in a time of 19:19.
Just behind him was teammate Scott Frantz with a time of 20:42.
West Branch’s Sage Carr was third in a time of 21:14.
The Mounties took places four through eight with Noah Ryder (23:02), Sean Meyers (25:11), Tyke Phillips (26:26), Braeden Fenton (26:40) and Carson Carlheim (26:41).
The Warriors’ Brad Wood was ninth in 29:03.
P-O’s Grant Lutz (29:03) and Ben Meyers (29:06) rounded out the runners.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Mounties’ Jaylee Cook was tops with a time of 26:14.
Teammate Manna Potter was second in a time of 26:59.
P-O also grabbed third and fourth with Kylie Timko (27:26) and Audrey Smith (27:45).
West Branch’s lone runner — Erika Alexander — finished fifth in 27:48.
Philipsburg-Osceola rounded out the rest of the top 10 with Evelyn Raker (28:26), Sarah Bock (29:11.1), Marlee Butterworth (29:11.7), Baylie Vroman (30:10) and Reilly Vroman (31:10).
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action at the Penns Valley quad meet on Tuesday.
West Branch participates in the Northern Bedford/Southern Fulton tri-meet on Wednesday.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 16, West Branch 47
1. Jaylee Cook, PO, 26:14. 2. Manna Potter, PO, 26:59. 3. Kylie Timko, PO, 27:26. 4. Audrey Smith, PO, 27:45. 5. Erika Alexander, WB, 27:48. 6. Evelyn Raker, PO, 28:26. 7. Sarah Bock, PO, 29:11.1. 8. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 29:11.7. 9. Baylie Vroman, PO, 30:10. 10. Reilly Vroman, PO, 31:10.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners
11. Kate Yoder, 33:59. 12. Heather Wayland, 34:05. 13. Kate Meyers, 35:20. 14. Kelis Wellings, 36:03. 15. Ciara Young, 36:55. 16. Brynna Parish, 38:20. 17. Evelyn Shaw, 40:05. 18. Cassie Butterworth, 42:22.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 21, West Branch 39
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 19:19. 2. Scott Frantz, PO, 20:42. 3. Sage Carr, WB, 21:14. 4. Noah Ryder, WB, 23:02. 5. Sean Meyers, PO, 25:11. 6. Tyke Phillips, PO, 26:26. 7. Braeden Fenton, PO, 26:40. 8. Carson Carlheim, PO, 26:41. 9. Brad Wood, WB, 26:47. 10. Grant Lutz, PO, 29:03.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners
11. Ben Meyers, 29:06.