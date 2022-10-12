PHILIPSBURG — After playing in a pretty competitive tournament where it beat one the top 4A teams in the state, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team was looking to keep things rolling on Tuesday against Penns Valley.
The Lady Mounties had a few bumps in the road, but came out with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 victory over the Lady Rams.
“We are certainly becoming a better team,” said Lady Mountie head coach Dave Eckberg. “There were just a few connection issues tonight with the outsides.
“The referees after the match said, ‘you lost nine seniors, but you filled in with a lot of solid players.’ I think it’s good that they can go out there and struggle with a few things, but work through it. “
Philipsburg-Osceola has been trying to find chemistry with a new starting lineup and things are finally starting to look more cohesive as a team.
“The chemistry has improved since the beginning of the season,” said Eckberg. “We watched our first match against Penns Valley earlier in the season and we didn’t look like a really great team that night.
“Even though there are some things we need to work on, overall I think the defensive blocking was better tonight than it was the first time.”
P-O started out a little slow in the first set, but a 6-point run by Sophie Granville helped widen the gap enough to cruise to a 25-12 victory.
Reese Hazelton had five points in the set, while Ava Ropert had two kills.
Granville had another run in the second set, that allowed the Lady Mounties to go up 10-9 after trailing early.
The Lady Mounties got three straight kills from Hazelton to take the lead.
Hazelton finished the game with 20 kills.
“We didn’t connect well with our outsides tonight,” said Eckberg. “I think our setters and the outsides times were off. We talked to the setters afterwards about working on consistency.
“This past weekend, they played really well. And, sometimes it’s hard to tell. It could just be a mental thing and they get in a little rut and it’s hard to work through.”
Hazelton then served up the final four points of the set to seal the 25-19 victory.
There were several long rallies in the third set, and while Philipsburg-Osceola took advantage of several, Penns Valley was able to get several kills in the game.
P-O’s Megan Johnson had three kills and a block in the set, while Ropert had three and a block.
Both Johnson and Ropert finished the game with five blocks and four kills each.
“I thought we played really good team defense,” said Eckberg. “We worked on that. When we played at Penns Valley, they were pretty effective in moving the balls around to their middles. I think we shut that down tonight. Credit to our defensive players.
“There were some good blocks tonight. That’s been one of our focal points for this season. It’s definitely getting better.
“When we can put that together and connect with the outsides and have a player like Reese, who can dominate at any time, we can be a really good team. We just need to play that complete game.”
Penns Valley pulled to within 23-14, but P-O was able to close it out 25-14.
Maddy Lumadue had 15 assists on the night, while Natalie Betz tallied 14.
Hazelton had 11 digs, 11 service points and three aces in addition to her 20 kills.
Granville had 10 digs and nine service points, while Annie Johnson and Lauren Dugan each had seven digs.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola also won the junior varsity match in three sets.