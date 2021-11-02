PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola began its postseason march with a sweep of visiting Huntingdon on Tuesday night in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-14 to advance to the semis, where they will host rival Bald Eagle Area on Thursday night.
“It’s a familiar opponent again,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “They know us, we know them. It all comes down to execution, focus and effort. Those are the three things we talked about before tonight’s match. Two of those three you can control. The execution part usually comes for us when we live through our mistakes.
“We are just hoping we get in here and play another good match on Thursday.”
On Tuesday night, the Lady Mounties looked ready to go, despite five missed serves in the first set.
Philipsburg-Osceola was able to overcome the errors thanks to some key kills and some runs at the service line.
The Lady Mounties led just 11-10 to start the game, before a big service run from Josie Tekely gave the hosts some breathing room.
Tekely served up six straight points, forcing a Lady Bearcat timeout, as P-O went up 18-11.
Reese Hazelton had four kills in the stretch, finishing the night with a total of 25, along with 12 digs.
After a sideout on a service error by Huntingdon, the Lady Mounties got the ball right back on the same error, bringing setter Kalista Butler to the line.
Butler served up the final six points of the game, scoring two aces and getting a set-winning kill from Hazelton.
“It was a typical first playoff game start where we missed a lot of serves, but it’s nothing we haven’t been through before,” Eckberg said. “We just knew we had to weather the storm that we created for ourselves.
“After that we calmed down a little and took control of the match.”
Philipsburg-Osceola needed a run from sophomore Annie Johnson, who came off the bench and served up three points to give the Lady Mounties a 17-12 advantage.
Johnson had five service points in the game, something Eckberg said he wasn’t surprised to see.
“She’s an intense kid,” he said. “She has been around volleyball a long time because of her sister (Janey). She’s got a high volleyball IQ. And she’s really competitive.
“I don’t think the moment is ever going to be too big for Annie. More often than not, I have to rein her in and keep her emotions in check. It’s great to have someone come off the bench and serve that well.”
Huntingdon kept the match alive despite trailing 21-12 at one point. Philipsburg-Osceola for its final four points off the rally.
Four different Lady Mountie hitters had kills in the set, something Eckberg attributes to Butler.
“Kalista moved the ball around,” he said. “We have some goals for each game, making sure we establish a good lead hopefully, and then we give her some options to move the ball around a bit more.
“She has done such a good job with that all year. It has helped build the other kids confidence and we hope everybody on the team feels valued is what we hope and I think that showed tonight.”
That included the third set, where Jayden Perks had four kills, while Abby Lumadue had two.
The Lady Mounties pulled away on a service run by Janey Johnson, turning a 7-5 advantage into a 14-5 lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola went on to win clinch the sweep with a 25-14 victory.
Butler finished the game with 37 assists, nine service points and eight digs. Janey Johnson added 11 service points and nine digs, while Tekely had 10 service points.
Perks had five kills and three blocks, while Lumadue added four. London Cutler netted six service points, while Paige Jarrett had two kills.
Bella Curtorillo netted three digs, while Olivia Curtorillo had two. Starcia Bainey added two blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 16-0 overall. The Lady Mounties host BEA on Thursday at 7 p.m.