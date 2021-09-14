PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team returned home to the POHS Gymnasium for their first regular season match since taking silver at the PIAA Championships.
The Lady Mounties took on Hollidaysburg and gave their packed house something else to celebrate, sweeping the Lady Tigers 25-21, 25-18 and 25-20.
Sophomore hitter Reese Hazelton led the way with 15 kills, 11 service points and five aces.
Teammate Kalista Butler added 26 assists and 11 service points, while Janey Johnson added 12 service points, 10 digs and two aces.
“The thing we need to keep working on is consistency,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “We played well at some points and other times we looked like we couldn’t get out of our own way.
“We played over our heads on Saturday (at the Wilson Tournament). We looked like a team that could be any one in the state. But the last two nights its been inconsistent.
“I don’t know whether it was fatigue from playing so many matches the last couple of days or if it was nerves.”
The Lady Mounties broke out to a 20-12 lead over Hollidaysburg thanks to a four-point service run from Butler. Kills from Hazelton and Starcia Bainey helped secure the points.
The Lady Tigers cut it to 24-21, but a service error gave P-O the sideout and the set victory.
“I think in the first set there was some nerves in front of the home crowd,” said Eckberg. “But they are seniors and they need to be acclimated now. And they don’t like to make excuses either. They know that we need to be more consistent.”
It was all Lady Mounties in the second set as Johnson served up five straight points to give the hosts a 15-4 lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola went on to win that set 25-18.
“Everyone played well at some point in the match,” said Eckberg. “Then in certain parts they didn’t. But they are correctable mistakes. It wasn’t any thing that was mechanics. We are going to continue to get better.
“We haven’t practiced since Thursday with the tournament and the two matches we’ve played. So we just need to get back in the gym and get those things corrected.”
Hollidaysburg took the lead in the third set, going up 5-3, then 15-11. The Lady Mounties kept chipping away at the lead, getting it to 16-15 after a small run by Butler at the service line.
But the Lady Mounties kept at it and took a 19-17 lead off the serve of Hazelton. Philipsburg-Osceola went on to win that set 25-20.
London Cutler finished the game with five kills and two blocks, while Jayden Perks had six kills.
The Lady Mounties improved to 2-0 overall. P-O hosts Penns Valley on Tuesday.
The junior varsity also won their match 2-0.