PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola used a balanced attack and held off a determined Clearfield volleyball team in three sets on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mounties won 25-17, 25-11 and 25-8.
“They are a much better team, especially in passing,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg of Clearfield. “I think their serve-receive in game one might have been better than ours.
“That’s what I had to get on the kids about — doing the fundamentals right. That’s usually what our strength, but I think Clearfield might have outpassed us in serve-receive in game one.
“Credit to them. They are doing a good job.”
Philipsburg-Osceola broke out to an 11-2 lead in the first set, thanks to five service points from Reese Hazelton.
Clearfield stayed with Philipsburg-Osceola, getting many long rallies, but the prowess of Hazelton and the rest of the Lady Mountie offense was just too much.
P-O went on to win the first set 25-17.
“We’ve come a long way as far as playing Philipsburg,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “We got a lot of young kids in tonight to get experience.
“We got some touches on Reese’s hits and we brought up a couple of those hits. That’s a bonus for us.
“We don’t see anybody that hits as hard as her.”
The second set went much better for the Lady Mounties, who seemed to find a rhythm against the Lady Bison.
That was due, in part, to the seven-point service run that Annie Johnson reeled off to start the game and put the Lady Bison in an early hole.
Clearfield struggled to get a side out in the second set, getting four of its eight points off service errors by P-O.
Philipsburg-Osceola won the second set 25-8.
“You can still see things out there that look like they aren’t fluid all the time,” said Eckberg. “I think there is a learning curve that’s going to continue through the season.
“We have to expect some of that. It just doesn’t look as cohesive as last year. But of course those girls played together for years.
“I do like the fact that we were able to be a little more diverse offensively. Megan Johnson had 11 attempts tonight. That’s probably the most our middle has had.
“We came in here wanting to move the ball around more.”
The third set started much the same way as the second as a four-point service run from Natalie Betz put P-O up 6-2.
Betz had eight points in the set, finishing the night with 13.
Clearfield played much better in the third set, communicating and passing, but had no answer for the Lady Mountie front row.
“We were kind of lax with our serving,” Bailor said. “We had some service errors there. I think they shut down there in the second set. I told them in the third set, all I am asking them to do is to compete and play with a lot of heart.
“Hopefully, when they come to Clearfield we will be a little better than we are right now. But I am not disappointed in their effort. They wanted to play this game.
“They are working hard. They are getting better every day.”
Gabby Henry led Clearfield with three service points, while Sam Campolong and Anna Twigg each had three kills.
“The first set we were down, but they kept battling,” said Bailor. “Our main thing tonight was not being intimidated.
“I don’t care what anybody says, when you play a player of Reese’s caliber, you are intimidated.”
Hazelton had 13 kills for P-O and nine service points. Sophie Granville had six kills, while Lauren Dugan had four digs.
Betz tallied 11 assists, while Annie Johnson finished with 14 service points, including three aces.
Philipsburg-Osceola (4-0) heads to Penns Valley on Thursday.
Clearfield (2-3) travels to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, Philipsburg-Osceola won in three sets 25-10, 23-25 and 15-8.