PHILIPSBURG — After not playing a competitive match since the Clarion Tournament on Oct. 22, Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Dave Eckberg wasn’t sure how crisp his team would be in their District 6 Class AA quarterfinal match with Central Cambria on Tuesday night.
And while they weren’t firing on all cylinders, the Lady Mounties got the job done, toppling the Lady Red Devils 25-16, 25-13 and 25-22.
“I was a little worried because that’s a long layover,” Eckberg said. “That showed to me. I don’t think we were really always mentally prepared to make plays. We did some good things. Playoff wins, we always have to be happy about that.”
Philipsburg-Osceola, which normally serves above 90 percent, had three service errors in the first set, allowing Central Cambria to keep it close early.
Up just 10-8, the Lady Mounties got a three points service run from Sophie Granville, along with two big kills from Reese Hazelton to go up 14-10.
Hazelton had nine kills in the first set. She finished the night with 27 total.
Lauren Dugan then served up the final three points of the match to give the Lady Mounties a 25-16 victory.
“There were several things off tonight,” Eckberg said. “Serving was a little off at times. And most of that is a mental game because I’ve seen these kids. I went back and watched the Hollidaysburg game when we played them at their place and I think we missed two serves out of 90. A lot of times it’s just a matter of being focused back there on the service line.”
The second set saw Philipsburg-Osceola fall behind 7-4 before a sideout on a Hazelton kill. Hazelton then headed to the service line where she had seven straight points, including an ace.
Central Cambria called a timeout in the middle of the run, but two kills and a huge block from Ava Ropert kept things going for the hosts.
Both Lady Mountie setters –Maddy Lumadue and Natalie Betz — did a good job setting their hitters, using short sets when needed to get the point.
Lumadue had 14 assists on the night, while Betz had 13.
“That’s been our big emphasis here in the last few weeks — that we can be more diverse,” said Eckberg. “Because in long matches against great teams, people know where Reese is. We have to be willing to mix things up a little bit. They are getting more and more confident.
“I think our passing could be better, but overall, to be able to win at home, a playoff game, is good. This was the first playoff win for most of them. Other than Reese and Sophie, who was injured last year, it’s the first playoff for everyone else. I guess I should expect some nerves out there.”
Philipsburg-Osceola went on to win 25-13.
Ropert had a big night up front for the Lady Mounties, producing seven blocks in the game.
The third set proved to be the most competitive of the night, as the team’s traded points back and forth.
Hazelton once again helped P-O regain the lead. With Central Cambria leading 13-12, Hazelton got a kill, then served up two points to make it 15-13.
A big kill from Megan Johnson widened it out to 17-13 in favor of the Lady Mounties.
But Central Cambria continued to fight for points, getting big play from hitters Mikalah Kim and Morgan Sedor.
Both helped get several sideouts, including pulling the Lady Red Devils to within 22-21.
But a hitting error gave the Lady Mounties the sideout and a kill by Granville made it 24-21.
A rotation violation on P-O made it 24-22, but Hazelton came back with a big kill to end it at 25-22, sending the full student section into a frenzy.
“We feed off their energy,” said Eckberg. “The kids love to see them. They are a part of our tunnel when we come out. I don’t know of a better student section around. We give them credit all the time. Well deserved too.”
Hazelton finished the game with 27 kills, 18 service points, 14 digs and three aces.
Granville had seven service points and seven digs, while Betz had eight digs. Lauren Dugan had four service points.
Central Cambria was led by Kim’s five kills, three service points and two blocks. Alli Malay had five service points and three kills, while Sedor had three kills and two blocks.
Summer Koss had 13 assists.
Central Cambria finished the season at 12-8-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 20-4-1. The Lady Mounties host Bellwood-Antis, a 3-0 winner over Penns Valley, on Thursday in the semis.