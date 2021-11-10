PHILIPSBURG — Down 15-9 to visiting Avonworth in the first set, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team kicked it in high gear, getting a side out off a Reese Hazelton kill.
That was all the Lady Mounties needed as they went on to win that first set 25-20 and the next two to sweep the Lady Antelopes out of the PIAA Tournament on Tuesday.
“I’m proud of the kids for stepping up, especially with the way Avonworth came in,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “A credit to them, they had a long bus ride but they came out firing in game one. They really pushed us. It was a challenge to be able to respond and it was a great job on Avonworth’s part.”
Philipsburg-Osceola has lost very few sets this season. In fact, it’s actually pretty rare for the Lady Mounties to be down by the five points as they found themselves at home.
But that Hazelton kill, along with the serving of Josie Tekely and a big block by Abby Lumadue boosted the Lady Mounties into the zone.
Philipsburg-Osceola did trail one more time, falling behind 20-18 after a big kill by Avonworth’s Maggie Colenbrander.
But another Hazelton kill and a six-point run from Janey Johnson gave the Lady Mounties a 25-20 win in front of a packed gymnasium.
“The whole crowd both sides was great,” Eckberg said. “I was talking to their coach before the game and he knew we were going to be able to pack the gym and he was all for it. It was good energy and I think our student section delivered.
“The fans from both sides were just really great.”
Avonworth served to Hazelton several times in the back row in the first set. Whether that was by design to try and tire her out or something they saw on film.
But the Lady Mountie is just as good in back row as she is in the front and dug almost all of the balls sent her way.
“It hard to tell what another team scouts,” Eckberg said. “Sometimes you get in a game and it isn’t what we thought. Maybe they saw something on film and it was to deliberately try and tire Reese out.
“But I will tell you Reese conditions hard. She has a strength coach. And I’ve never seen her tire out except at a full day tournament.”
Philipsburg-Osceola led most of the second set, taking an 11-8 lead on a kill by London Cutler.
Another run from Tekely, who finished the night with 10 service points, pushed that lead to 16-9.
The Lady Mounties back row also stepped up big against Colenbrander and the bevy of hard hitters Avonworth featured.
Bella Curtorillo had six digs and made two big saves when setter Kalista Butler couldn’t get to the ball.
Johnson also had a big game for the Lady Mounties, finishing the game with 12 digs, 10 service points and four aces.
“We knew number three was their go-to kid and I think we dug her quite a bit cross-court tonight,” said Eckberg. “I don’t want to say we got her out of her game, but it is frustrating as a hitter if you keep swinging at the ball and you dig it.
“She was a great player out there. I just think we were able dig some, transition ourselves and just get to the point where we could get a matchup with one of our hitters. We had quite a few blocks tonight. The defense was great tonight.”
But it wasn’t just the back row, as Philipsburg-Osceola had the whole package against the Lady Antelopes, the District 7 runner-ups.
Hazelton, Cutler, Lumadue, Jayden Perks, Paige Jarrett and Starcia Bainey all had kills in the game.
Hazleton had two to put the second set away 25-13. She finished the game with 27 kills, 10 digs and two blocks.
The Lady Mounties broke out to a big lead in the third set, as Butler served up six straight points to give the hosts a 12-1 advantage.
That big lead held up, as P-O went on to win 25-13 to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
“We always talk about momentum and how big that shift was,” Eckberg said. “And how much the other team might be feeling that. We wanted to jump early and the kids were just energized by that.
“We came out in the that second set taking some swings. We’ve been on the other side of that, where you see the body language change. And that’s our sign to play 10 percent harder. And they did that.”
Butler had 36 assists, 13 service points and five digs, while Cutler added 11 digs and six kills.
Annie Johnson had five service points, while Perks added four kills.
Jarrett netted two kills, while Lumadue had two kills and two blocks.
“We tried to gameplan for their middle (Sophie Culley),” Eckberg said of the team having an uptick in blocks. “She’s really active, tall kid, who his a fast tempo ball. We had our middles cue in on her and try to beat her to the spot. We got some touches tonight and I think limited her fairly well.
“We are just trying to be where they were before they got there.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 19-0 overall. The Lady Mounties play District 10 champ Harborcreek on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.