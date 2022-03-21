PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team welcomes back eight letterwinners for the 2022 season, and third-year head coach Steve Frank couldn’t be more pleased with his core.
Seniors Logan Cutler, Paige Jarrett and Karissa Taylor lead the group, which includes juniors Mykenna Bryan, Emily Herr, Abby Vaux and Jocelyn Williams and freshman Daisy Wayland.
“I’m really happy with this group with all the athleticism and having that many back,” Frank said.
In addition to the eight letterwinners, the Lady Mounties have 10 more on the squad, including eight freshmen, who got indoctrinated into the varsity program over the previous summer and fall.
“We did some stuff in the summer with some of the younger girls and we played in the dome in Windber for eight weeks starting in November. It was kind of like an open gym,” Frank said.
Frank says the preseason workouts couldn’t be going better and the Lady Mounties are working hard to prepare for the season.
“They’re a great team,” he said. “They get along well. They all want to be here.
“I always judge things on how I feel driving home after practice. There weren’t a whole lot of happy days last year, maybe one or two a week. I’ve been happy every day this year. These girls hustle.”
Many of the starting spots will be filled by letterwinners as Williams (catcher), Vaux (first base), Cutler (shortstop) and Bryan (third) in the infield and Herr and Jarrett in the outfield.
But several youngsters will also be inserted into the starting lineup, including Camryn Chverchko at second base and one of Natalie Betz, Alivia Bizzarri or Ashlynn Havens in the outfield. One of those three may also get some at bats at DP.
P-O did lose a pair of Progressland first teamers to graduation in Jordan McDonald and Hannah Minarchick, who batted .426 and .371, respectively. But there are plenty of Lady Mounties, who should be able to step right in.
“Paige and London have really stepped up as team leaders,” Frank said. “Abby was lights out this winter. We’ll look to Mykenna. We’re hoping Emily and Jocelyn pick it up a little. Jocelyn is an awesome catcher. We want to get her bat going too.”
Jarrett hit .328 last season with 16 runs and 12 RBIs. Cutler smacked three homers and knocked in 18, while batting .379.
In the circle, Taylor returns posting a 9-7 record a season ago with a 4.36 ERA. She’ll be joined in the rotation this year by Vaux and Chverchko.
“It’s tremendous,” Frank said of the talent he has on the pitching staff. “P-O has always been known for their pitching. P-O has always had a stud pitcher. I feel like we can do it with three. They’re all a little different. They give different looks.”
P-O finished the season last year at 9-8 and took an unfamiliar early exit from the District 6 playoffs, falling to Cambria Heights by a 3-2 score in the opening round. Heights went on to with the district title over Bald Eagle Area, then made it to the PIAA quarterfinals where they were defeated by Punxsutawney.
The Lady Mounties beat Punxsy 6-4 in the regular season finale.
Frank says that P-O is aiming to make a longer postseason run in 2022.
“We want to at least get into the first round of states,” Frank said “We want to be in the top two in districts and get to states.”
P-O opens its season March 29, hosting Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
Logan Cutler, Paige Jarrett, Karissa Taylor.
Juniors
Mykenna Bryan, Emily Herr, Reagan Thorp, Abby Vaux, Jocelyn Williams.
Sophomores
Zoey Bryan, Daisy Wayland.
Freshmen
Natalie Betz, Alivia Bizzarri, Camryn Chverchko, Olivia Gallaher, Ashlynn Havens, Macy Long, Bella Minarchick, Sienna Wilsoncroft.
Schedule
March
29—Clearfield. 30—at DuBois.
April
1—Bald Eagle Area. 4—at Tyrone. 5—Chestnut Ridge. 7—at Huntingdon. 12—Penns Valley. 14—Bellefonte. 18—at Hollidaysburg. 21—at Clearfield. 26—at Bald Eagle Area. 29—Tyrone.
May
2—Huntingdon. 3—Penns Manor. 5—at Penns Valley. 6—State College. 11—at Bellefonte. 12—at Central. 13—Hollidaysburg. 16—at Punxsutawney.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m.